Live updates: Michigan State basketball vs. Davidson in NCAA Tournament

Michigan State meets a (somewhat) familiar foe in its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup on Friday night, as the 7-seed Spartans look to handle a Davidson squad led by former Michigan State guard Foster Loyer.

Michigan State enters the tournament on somewhat of a solid run after a rocky season. The Spartans beat Maryland to close the regular season and open the Big Ten Tournament, then beat Wisconsin in the quarterfinals before seeing their run end in the semifinals to Purdue.

Davidson, meanwhile, fell to Richmond in the Atlantic 10 tournament final, but was a force to be reckoned with in the A-10 for much of its season.

Follow along with live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as Michigan State takes on Davidson in the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

►Tip-off: 9:40 p.m. Friday, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

►TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

►Records: Michigan State 22-12; Davidson 27-6

►Line: Michigan State by 1.5 points