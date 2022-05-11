Michigan State softball exits Big Ten tourney with first-round loss to Maryland

The season has ended for the Michigan State softball team with its first-round elimination from the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland, the No. 5 seed, defeated the No. 12 Spartans, 7-1, on their home field at Secchia Stadium on Wednesday night. Michigan State is hosting the tournament that concludes with the championship game on Saturday. All games are televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Terps (29-22, 15-8 Big Ten) advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 Michigan (34-15, 14-8), which had a bye in the first round. The Wolverines have won five straight entering the Big Ten Tournament being held for the first time since 2019 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtney Wyche pitched a complete-game for Maryland and gave up three hits on 84 pitches. The Terps carried a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning when Michigan State’s defense struggled with two throwing errors and a fielding error as well as a wild pitch, allowing Maryland to add four runs.

Michigan State’s only run was scored in the top of the seventh by Camryn Wincher. The Spartans ended the season 24-28, 4-17 Big Ten.

In the other first-round games, Penn State defeated Indiana 2-1 in extra innings and will play No. 2 Nebraska in the first quarterfinal Friday at 11 a.m. Ohio State beat Purdue 8-0 and will face No. 3 Illinois at 1:30, and Wisconsin advanced with a 2-0 win over Minnesota and will face top-seeded Northwestern, the Big Ten regular-season champions, at 4:30.