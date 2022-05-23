Tom Izzo says Michigan State roster 'pretty well set' for next season

It’s not the news Michigan State basketball fans were hoping to hear, but it appears the Spartans’ roster is set for the 2022-23 season.

“Yeah, I think my roster is pretty well set,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Monday after he, athletic director Alan Haller and football coach Mel Tucker held a question-and-answer session at the DEC’s meeting. “You never know what could happen, but I think it's pretty well set, and I'm happy with my roster.”

As it stands, the Spartans enter the season with only 10 players on scholarship and one, recently signed big man Carson Cooper, expected to redshirt. That leaves three open scholarships, and despite at least some effort to land a wing out of the transfer portal and a seemingly large hole in the frontcourt, those scholarships will remain open.

It’s a void that has been building, as Michigan State had only 11 scholarship players last season before seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. declared for the NBA Draft, and freshman Max Christie followed.

Izzo and his staff added two other freshmen — guard Tre Holloman and big man Jaxon Kohler — but the depth now is lacking for a team that has plenty of questions heading into the offseason.

— Will the guards be able to carry this team?

— Can the Spartans play small in the Big Ten with Joey Hauser at center?

— Will Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks take big jumps?

— Can the Spartans survive any significant injuries?

Izzo and his staff have weighed these questions and he says the Spartans are comfortable with what they have.

“Everybody wants to know, ‘Why don't you go into the portal and get more players?’” Izzo explained. “But we're to the point now where people aren't as crazy about competing. There seem to be a lot more college basketball teams that aren't going with full rosters because you get a new guy and someone wants to leave. So that’s a little more delicate than people would think, especially in my sport.

“But, you know, we'll see what happens.”

