Michigan State gets a commitment from four-star CB Jamari Howard

Michigan State is struggling on the field, but back-to-back losses haven’t slowed the recruiting momentum.

On Monday afternoon, four-star cornerback Jamari Howard from Westland Hialeah (Fla.) announced he had committed to the Spartans, the second player to pledge to the 2024 class. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard was sought after by some of the nation’s top programs and chose Michigan State over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida.

Howard, who took an unofficial visit to Michigan State the weekend of the Akron game, joins four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh of River Rouge as members of the class.

Howard is ranked the No. 171 overall prospect, according to the composite rankings at 247sports. He’s the No. 16 cornerback and No. 32 player in Florida.