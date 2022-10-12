Michigan State women looking to bounce back from injury-riddled season

It might be easy to overlook Michigan State’s women’s team.

After all, the Spartans missed the NCAA Tournament last season and struggled to an eighth-place finish in the Big Ten, their third straight.

But the Spartans haven’t had their share of luck lately, and last season was a rough one, as the injuries to key players in the rotation started before the season — and never let up. Still, by the time things ended, Michigan State was a bubble team that, if a game or two went the other way, could have ended up in the NCAA Tournament.

“They really stayed together,” coach Suzy Merchant said. “That could have been a worse outcome win-wise, and the fact we didn't have a losing season. The last three games of the season, if we could have won them, we were on the bubble for talk of the NCAA Tournament. That was kind of an impressive place to be the last week of the season, just considering what we had been through.”

The key this season will be proving they have what it takes to rebound.

“I think we have a little bit of an underdog mentality,” Merchant said. “It’s always good to crawl your way up. I'd rather be there sometimes. I’ve been the hunted and I've been the hunter. I just think the Spartan mentality is always to go prove people wrong. That’s kind of in our DNA.”

The Spartans will attempt to prove that with the return of Julia Ayrault (foot), Tory Ozment (ACL) and Moira Joiner (concussion), all back after missing all or most of last season.

“You don't teach experience and when you didn't have (those three players) you felt it,” Merchant said. “They were glue kids. They could get you 10, 12 (points) a game, all three of them. They knew the system, they knew what was important and how we do things. That, to me, was always a tough loss, bigger than points and rebounds.”

Joining the returning injured players are freshmen Theryn Hallock and Abbey Kimball, as well as transfers Kamara McDaniel (Penn State/Baylor), Stephanie Visscher (Stephen F. Austin) and Gabby Elliott (Clemson).

“Even though they're freshmen,” Merchant said of Hallock and Kimball, “I still feel like they are going to be impactful in their own ways.”

And Merchant believes the transfers will have a similar impact.

“They have all really done a great job at their previous institutions,” Merchant said. “All have a connection to Michigan State. Two are Detroiters, and one is connected to (sophomore) Matilda (Ekh). They were the right transfers. We just didn't take transfers. We took a few kids that we really feel like fit Michigan State.

“With who we have coming back, we're very excited about this season ahead.”