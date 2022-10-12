Michigan State's Tom Izzo says he has no plans to retire any time soon

Minneapolis — If Tom Izzo hasn’t made it clear before, he left no doubt on Wednesday.

As Michigan State’s Hall of Fame coach took the podium at Big Ten media days, the first question he was posed was about how long he intends to keep coaching, especially with the recent retirements of some of the game’s other great coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright.

But with a new contract in hand, Izzo has no plans of making a career change any time soon.

“When the time comes that I don't enjoy it or when the time comes I can't take a red-eye from Vegas to Orlando, then it will be time to get out,” Izzo said. “That is not where I'm at right now in any way shape or form.”

In fact, Izzo, as he enters his 28th season leading the Spartans, sounds even more focused on the long-term, hardly sounding like a coach who is planning his retirement party.

“I'm looking at just the opposite,” Izzo said. “I've got some things I'd like to accomplish as a coach for Michigan State and our league. We have to win another Big Ten championship. … and I think there's some exciting things with our league that are happening and our campus with new athletic director, Alan Haller, and (football coach) Mel Tucker, I think we’ve got some great things there to build on. So I’d like to make our university better, my program better, and I've been in this league so long that I'd like to continue to grow the Big Ten into what could be the greatest — I think is the greatest basketball (conference) — but I think it could be the greatest conference in the country in all sports.

“So you’re going to have to put up with me for a little while longer.”

After a string of three straight Big Ten championships ended in 2020, the Spartans have struggled the past two seasons, finishing eighth in the conference in 2020-21 and seventh last season.

This season, Izzo will begin with a smaller roster than usual, with just 10 scholarship players on the roster. The depth is light in the frontcourt, meaning Izzo will lean heavily on guards like A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks.

“I think our biggest improvement is we needed to get better guard play,” Izzo said. “We felt like last year, we just did not handle the ball, take care of the ball and push the ball like we'd like to. There'll be times this year we'll have two or three point guards in the lineup.

“Maybe the weakness would be we're going to be very young and inexperienced at center. Every other position I think we're going to be much more experienced.”

Michigan State begins the season Nov. 7 at home against Northern Arizona.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau