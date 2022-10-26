Here is a look at Michigan, Michigan State's 2023 football schedules
With significant changes to the Big Ten football landscape still at least a year away, the conference announced on Wednesday its 2023 football schedule, continuing the status quo with the East and West divisions.
All of that is likely to change for the 2024 season when Southern Cal and UCLA are set to join the conference. But for 2023, the football landscape will look as it has for the better part of the last decade with the East loaded with premier teams likely battling it out for the conference championship.
For last season’s champion, the schedule at least gets a little bit tougher as Michigan will have only seven home games as opposed to the eight it has this season. The Wolverines play their first four games at Michigan Stadium, including nonconference games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green before opening Big Ten play Sept. 23 against Rutgers.
The Wolverines’ other conference home games include Indiana, Purdue and Ohio State. Michigan hits the road to take on Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland and, of course, Michigan State.
The annual meeting with the Spartans will be played Oct. 21 in East Lansing.
Michigan State also will play its first four games at home, hosting Central Michigan, Richmond and Washington in non-conference games before facing Maryland on Sept. 23 at Spartan Stadium to begin Big Ten play.
The Spartans also host Nebraska and Penn State while they will travel to Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State and Indiana.
Michigan 2023 schedule
Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina
Sept. 9 vs. UNLV
Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green
Sept 23 vs. Rutgers
Sept. 30 at Nebraska
Oct. 7 at Minnesota
Oct. 14 vs. Indiana
Oct. 21 at Michigan State
Nov. 4 vs. Purdue
Nov. 11 at Penn State
Nov. 18 at Maryland
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State
Michigan State 2023 schedule
Sept. 2 vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 9 vs. Richmond
Sept. 16 vs. Washington
Sept. 23 vs. Maryland
Sept. 30 at Iowa
Oct. 14 at Rutgers
Oct. 21 vs. Michigan
Oct. 28 at Minnesota
Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska
Nov. 11 at Ohio State
Nov. 18 at Indiana
Nov. 25 vs. Penn State
