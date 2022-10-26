Here is a look at Michigan, Michigan State's 2023 football schedules

With significant changes to the Big Ten football landscape still at least a year away, the conference announced on Wednesday its 2023 football schedule, continuing the status quo with the East and West divisions.

All of that is likely to change for the 2024 season when Southern Cal and UCLA are set to join the conference. But for 2023, the football landscape will look as it has for the better part of the last decade with the East loaded with premier teams likely battling it out for the conference championship.

For last season’s champion, the schedule at least gets a little bit tougher as Michigan will have only seven home games as opposed to the eight it has this season. The Wolverines play their first four games at Michigan Stadium, including nonconference games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green before opening Big Ten play Sept. 23 against Rutgers.

The Wolverines’ other conference home games include Indiana, Purdue and Ohio State. Michigan hits the road to take on Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland and, of course, Michigan State.

The annual meeting with the Spartans will be played Oct. 21 in East Lansing.

Michigan State also will play its first four games at home, hosting Central Michigan, Richmond and Washington in non-conference games before facing Maryland on Sept. 23 at Spartan Stadium to begin Big Ten play.

The Spartans also host Nebraska and Penn State while they will travel to Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State and Indiana.

Michigan 2023 schedule

Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina

Sept. 9 vs. UNLV

Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green

Sept 23 vs. Rutgers

Sept. 30 at Nebraska

Oct. 7 at Minnesota

Oct. 14 vs. Indiana

Oct. 21 at Michigan State

Nov. 4 vs. Purdue

Nov. 11 at Penn State

Nov. 18 at Maryland

Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State

Michigan State 2023 schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 9 vs. Richmond

Sept. 16 vs. Washington

Sept. 23 vs. Maryland

Sept. 30 at Iowa

Oct. 14 at Rutgers

Oct. 21 vs. Michigan

Oct. 28 at Minnesota

Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 11 at Ohio State

Nov. 18 at Indiana

Nov. 25 vs. Penn State

