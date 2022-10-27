Four-star running back announces decommitment from Michigan State

East Lansing — Holding together its recruiting class has been a priority for Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker.

However, on Thursday, that priority took another hit, as four-star running back Kedrick Reescano announced on Twitter that he had decommitted from Michigan State. The back from New Caney High School in Texas originally committed to the Spartans in January, but after recent visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State, he announced the move.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Tuck and the entire MSU coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my education and play football at the next level,” Reescano wrote on Twitter. “After much thought and prayer, I have decided to decommit from (MSU) and open up my recruitment. Michigan State will still remain one of my top schools throughout my recruiting process. Much love to my Spartan family. Respect my decision.”

Reescano, the No. 7 running back and the 180th-ranked player overall by 247sports, is the fourth member of the class to back out of his commitment.

Jaylon Braxton, a four-star cornerback from Texas, and Demitrius Bell, a four-star receiver from Tennessee, each decommitted before this season began. Braxton committed to Arkansas, and Bell has not announced a commitment.

Four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin from Florida, backed out earlier this month and has since committed to Auburn.