Spartans avoid preseason upset, pull away to beat Grand Valley State, 73-56

East Lansing – Michigan State was in trouble Tuesday night at the Breslin Center, and even though Halloween had passed, there was an eerie feeling in the building.

That’s because the Spartans had been in this position before, trailing Division II Grand Valley State in an exhibition game. Back in 2007, the Lakers came to town and beat Michigan State, then ranked No. 8 in the nation, in double overtime.

On Tuesday night, it looked like a similar script was being played out as Grand Valley controlled the first half and led by five at the break. But Michigan State used two big scoring runs and better defense in the second half to pull away for a 73-56 victory, avoiding an ugly preseason upset.

Five players scored in double figures for Michigan State, led by Malik Hall with 15 and A.J. Hoggard with 14. Tyson Walker added 12 points while Mady Sissoko scored 11 and grabbed six rebounds with Joey Hauser chipping in 10 points.

“The highs and lows of coming back from Tennessee where we felt very good about how we played,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Then today I was very disappointed in our energy that first half. You can say it was expected, but it’s not expected. Very disappointing and I called out almost every player, other than the guy that played the hardest and then cramped up, and that was Walker.”

More:Story lines to watch at Michigan State men's basketball opens its season

Chinedu Kingsley Okanu scored 17 for Grand Valley State, which capped its three-game exhibition season after losing to Oakland and Eastern Michigan last week.

Michigan State started quickly, taking an early 9-5 lead, making four of its first five shots.

But things went the wrong direction from there as the Spartans made just one of their next seven with the Lakers taking advantage, going on a 15-4 run to take a 20-13 lead with just more than 10 minutes to play in the half. Grand Valley went 8-for-9 during the run and closed the half making four in a row after Michigan State had rallied to take a 28-27 lead.

That run came as the Spartans made only one of their final four shots, allowing Grand Valley to take a 36-31 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Lakers were the better team for the majority of the half, outrebounding Michigan State, 18-14, with its bench outscoring the Spartans, 13-1.

“They’re good in areas they’re normally good in,” Grand Valley State coach Cornell Mann said of the Spartans. “Tough, they play hard, share the ball, especially in the second half. They were able to move the ball one, two, three passes to the open shot. In the first half we did a great job closing in on the shooters and closing down on the paint.

“But before we played, I told my guys Michigan State will be better than people think. I do believe that.”

Michigan State opened the second half far more aggressive on the defensive end of the floor, which helped spark a 10-0 run that turned a 40-37 deficit into a 47-40 lead thanks to six points from Jaxon Kohler and put-back on a rebound from Pierre Brooks that got the run started.

Grand Valley pulled within 47-44, but the Spartans followed with a 12-0 surge to push the lead to 59-47 with eight minutes to play behind 3-pointers from Hall and Hoggard. The run reached 19-5 after a Hauser 3-pointer extended the lead to 66-49 with 4:02 to play.

Michigan State now prepares for the start of the regular season when Northern Arizona comes to town on Monday. After that, the Spartans head to San Diego to take on No. 2 Gonzaga Nov. 11 in the Armed Forces Classic.

“Players play, tough players win,” Izzo said, reciting a mantra he’s used for most of his 28 seasons leading the Spartans. “We have more talent than Grand Valley, they played tougher. It’s simple.

“We brought energy and did play tough in the second half. But consistency is what every coach looks for, so we’ve got our work cut out.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau