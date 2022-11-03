2023 quarterback Edmundson decommits from MSU, Spartans lose fifth player from class

East Lansing – Michigan State suffered another loss on the field Wednesday evening as 2023 quarterback commit Bo Edmundson announced he was backing out of his pledge to the Spartans and reopening his recruitment.

A 3-star from Lake Travis High in Texas, Edmundson first committed in February and was last on campus in late February.

“After much thought and many conversations with my family and my coaches at Lake Travis, I have decided to decommit from Michigan State University and reopen my recruitment,” Edmundson said on social media. “I want to thank Coach (Mel) Tucker and Coach (Jay) Johnson for all the time they spent with me and my family this past year. This is a difficult decision and I appreciate all the support I have received through this journey.”

Edmundson becomes the fifth player to decommit from the 2023 class and the second in the last week after four-star running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Friday.

While Reescano said Michigan State would remain one of the schools he is considering, Edmundson did not indicate where the Spartans stand.

Jaylon Braxton, a four-star cornerback from Texas, and Demitrius Bell, a four-star receiver from Tennessee, each decommitted before this season began. Braxton committed to Arkansas while Bell has not announced a commitment.

Four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin from Florida, backed out earlier in October and then committed to Auburn.

Michigan State now has 11 players committed to the class with eight ranking as four-star prospects, according the 247sports.com.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau