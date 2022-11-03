'I'm progressing': MSU guard Akins close to return, help bring Spartans to full strength

East Lansing – Michigan State was shorthanded the first time it played in front of fans during Tuesday’s exhibition victory over Grand Valley State.

And as the Spartans prepare for the season-opener Monday against Northern Arizona, there’s at least a chance they’ll be at full strength with the possibility sophomore guard Jaden Akins is back on the lineup.

“I definitely want to get back out there but it’s got to be smart,” Akins said after practice on Thursday. “I’ve got to go day by day, see how I'm feeling. So once I'm feeling 100% then I’ll know. But I've been feeling really good lately.”

Akins, who underwent surgery to repair a stress reaction in his left foot in September, went through a little less than half of Michigan State’s practice Thursday, the most extensive work he’s had since suffering the injury.

And with plans for the team to practice throughout the weekend, how Akins’ foot responds will tell the tale for whether he could suit up Monday or perhaps Friday against No. 2 Gonzaga for the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

“That’s the most he’s done and now he branches onto another stage,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “The big thing is tomorrow morning, how he feels, what does he do? He was pretty good today. He moved good, he looks great. He’s 10 pounds heavier, and that’s a lot to lose, because I think he's still my best two-way player, offense and defense.

“But I’m not going to push it. We’re trying to (practice) Friday, Saturday, Sunday, regular practicing. If he can do three days in a row, he might play Monday. If he can't, then it'll be Friday or later. Until he can go three, four days in a row (he won’t play). Today was about a third of practice. Tomorrow we'll try to move it up to three quarters, and then do that three days in a row.”

With Akins out, senior Tyson Walker and junior A.J. Hoggard logged heavy minutes in the Grand Valley State game while freshman Tre Holloman also played a significant amount. Akins’ return will adjust that, but he’s eager to get back in any role.

“It really felt good being back out there with the guys,” Akins said. “I was feeling pretty good today, so that is a good sign

“I just know that I'm progressing. Monday is up in the air. I'm practicing this weekend and then that’s really coach's decision on Monday.”

