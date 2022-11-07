Michigan State's Cal Haladay named Big Ten defensive player of the week

Michigan State’s defense played a significant role in the Spartans’ win at Illinois over the weekend, and on Monday, the Big Ten honored one of the team’s top performers.

Sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after collecting nine tackles, including a career-high 3.5 for loss in Michigan State’s 23-15 victory. It was the seventh straight game that Haladay posted six or more tackles, as he leads the Spartans with 49 stops this season.

Haladay helped lead the defensive effort that held Illinois to 1-for-6 on fourth down with three red-zone stops, while the Fighting Illini had 153 yards rushing with an average of 3.26 yards per carry, the second-lowest this season for Illinois.

This is the first Defensive Player of the Week honor for Haladay, an Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He’s the first player of the week on defense for Michigan State since Jacoby Windmon earned the honor after the win over Wisconsin last month.

Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) hosts Rutgers at noon on Saturday.

