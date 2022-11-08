Spartans open season with 73-55 victory against Northern Arizona

East Lansing – Michigan State opened the season in the fashion in it expected Monday night, overpowering Northern Arizona to a 73-55 victory at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans got just about everything they wanted on the offensive end, though they didn’t light the nets up, shooting 44.6% (29-for-65), including 33.3% (9-for-27) from 3-point range, allowing Northern Arizona to hang around before a second-half surge pushed the lead past 20, a margin the visiting Lumberjacks could not overcome.

Joey Hauser scored 18 to lead Michigan State (1-0), going 4-for-8 from 3-point range while Pierre Brooks scored a career-high 14 points, nailing four 3-pointers. A.J. Hoggard, limited by foul trouble in the first half, scored nine while handing out eight assists.

Jalen Cone score 20 to lead Northern Arizona while Liam Lloyd added 11 for the Lumberjacks.

Things started quickly for the Spartans as they nailed five 3-pointers during a 21-5 surge to open the game. Two each came from Hauser and Brooks while Malik Hall’s triple in transition opened the scoring.

Michigan State was getting plenty of open looks and using multiple lineups in the early going as 10 players got on the court, though Hoggard was limited to seven minutes after he picked up his second foul.

After beginning the game making just 2 of its first 14 shots, Northern Arizona started to show some life, putting together an 11-3 run just past the midway point of the half, cutting Michigan State’s lead to 24-16 with just less than five minutes to play behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Jalen Cone.

The Spartans closed strong, though, outscoring the Lumberjacks, 10-4, a run that was sparked by a jumper from Jaden Akins and closed with a pair of free throws from Hauser as Michigan State led 34-20 at the halftime break.

Northern Arizona hit its first three 3-pointers of the second half but was unable to cut into Michigan State’s lead as the Spartans led, 43-29, with just less than 16 minutes to play.

The Spartans responded by pushing the lead to 47-31 as Hauser buried a triple followed by buckets from Tyson Walker and Jaxon Kohler.

But Northern Arizona wouldn’t go away, getting another triple to remain within 13 with 12 minutes to play as Michigan State simply couldn’t make enough shots to pull away, hitting just one of its first eight attempts from 3-point range in the second half.

A Brooks triple, however, turned the tide as Hoggard hit two free throws and Brooks hit his fourth 3-pointer to extend the Spartans’ lead to 59-38 with eight minutes left in the game.

Michigan State emptied the bench late in the game, doing its best to conserve whatever energy it could before heading to San Diego to take on No. 2 Gonzaga Friday in the Armed Forces Classic.

