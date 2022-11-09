'Our kinda guys': Michigan State basketball signs highly touted class

East Lansing — As Michigan State prepares to embark on arguably its most difficult nonconference schedule under coach Tom Izzo, beginning with Friday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, the Spartans were busy securing their future on Wednesday.

That’s because Izzo, the Hall of Fame coach now in his 28th season, signed one of the best recruiting classes of his career, as Michigan State landed the third-ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports, behind top-ranked Duke and second-ranked Kentucky.

The Michigan State class is led by 6-foot-10 Xavier Booker, the Indianapolis native ranked the No. 3 overall player in the class. Joining Booker are Joliet, Illinois, point guard Jeremy Fears, rated the No. 34 player in the nation, Greenville, South Carolina, forward Coen Carr (No. 59) and North Richland Hills, Texas, forward Gehrig Normand (No. 73).

“As we get ready to go on our trip to San Diego, nothing is more exciting than having the four players that my staff did such a job recruiting and my players did a good job,” Izzo said in a statement. “We got four guys that are ‘OKG’ — Our Kinda Guys. They were guys that get along, they kind of united together. All four of them spent a lot of time talking to each other.

“Coen Carr was the last one, Gehrig (Normand) from down in Texas, he was one of the early ones. Of course Book (Xavier Booker) down in Indianapolis is the, I guess, marquee in the class, but Jeremy Fears is probably the ringmaster. He’s the Mateen Cleaves, the Magic Johnson of the bunch. He just brings a unity and a confidence. He’s an extroverted personality who I think will fit in here very well.”

Booker is the centerpiece, ranked No. 1 overall by Rivals and the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Michigan State under Izzo, according to 247Sports. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 36% from 3-point range as a junior at Cathedral High School.

“He can really shoot the ball, and he reminds us a lot of a younger Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Izzo said. “He’s got versatility, he’s got athleticism, he’s got a solid shot and he has a great understanding of the game. He has been very well-coached, and he’s won a state championship, so he knows what winning is all about.

“As he gets stronger — I think we’ve only seen a small portion of what this kid is going to be able to do. I’m excited to have him.”

Carr (6-6, 215) is from Legacy Early College and ranked as high as No. 29 in the country by On3 Sports and checks in as one of the top 20 players at his position.

“Coen Carr has an incredible athletic ability and is improving his shooting every day,” Izzo said. “He has risen in the standings because he plays hard. We’re really excited about him.”

Fears (6-0, 180) was the first player to commit to the class and spent his sophomore and junior years playing at LaLumiere in LaPorte, Ind. He helped lead LaLumiere to a 21-5 record in 2021-22, averaging 8.5 points and 4.1 assists. Fears also has USA Basketball experience, playing on the U17 team that won the gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup.

“Jeremy Fears is the straw that stirs the drink,” Izzo said. “He’s the pied piper for everybody in the country. He reminds me so much of Mateen Cleaves as far as how he gets along with everybody. Tough, rugged, and competitive kid, but as much as he is all of those things, he is friends with everybody.”

Normand (6-5, 185) is ranked among the top 100 players in the country and averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a junior at Birdville High.

“With Gehrig, we’ve got a guy who can shoot the ball, and he’s also a very good athlete,” Izzo said. “He’s another personality that seems to get along with everybody, and that’s really the theme of this whole class.”

