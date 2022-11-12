MSU misses shot at the buzzer, loses 64-63 to Gonzaga in Armed Forces Classic

Coronado, Calif. – Michigan State was in position to make a massive statement just days into the season.

The Spartans, despite misfiring on free throws and turning the ball over, were in control of the No. 2 team in the country, leading Gonzaga by 12 points early in the second half of the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

But the Bulldogs aren’t a Final Four contender for nothing and they came storming back, taking advantage of some cold Michigan State shooting to rally for a 64-63 victory.

Jaden Akins got a shot to win the game at the buzzer, but it banged off the back of the rim.

Mady Sissoko scored 14 to lead Michigan State (1-1) while Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard added 12 points each with Malik Hall chipping in 11.

Drew Timme scored 22 to lead Gonzaga (2-0).

It took a minute for both teams to settle in as each had its share of wayward shots in the early going. While Gonzaga began the game shooting 3-for-10, Michigan State took advantage to take an early lead thanks to a Walker triple in the corner.

After the Bulldogs responded and pulled in front, 13-10, the Spartans went on a 9-2 run behind five points from Hall as the lead grew to 19-15 with just less than nine minutes to play.

Michigan State eventually pushed the advantage to 24-18 after a Walker layup and a Akins 3-pointer, but the Spartans couldn’t pull away as the Bulldogs scored the next six to tie the game at 24. Michigan State went back ahead on a lob to Sissoko and eventually led 31-26 but missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Sissoko missed a pair of free throws.

It went back and forth from there with Michigan State lead, 33-31 with 1:47 left in the half.

But the Spartans closed strong as the Bulldogs missed their final three shots while Michigan State got a free throw from Sissoko, a jumper from Walker and a lob from Walker to Tre Holloman at the buzzer to take a 38-31 lead into the halftime locker room.

Michigan State kept attacking to open the second half as the Spartans made 7 of 8 free throws to take their biggest lead at that point, 45-33, with 17:04 left in the game and forcing an early Gonzaga timeout.

But Gonzaga started to rally and came storming back, tearing off 11 straight points, a run that was halted by Tyson Walker’s layup with 12:03 left, the first field goal of the half for the Spartans. Michigan State led, 47-44, at that point, a lead that extended to 50-44 on two Hoggard free throws.

Gonzaga scored four in a row before a Pierre Brooks 3-pointer gave Michigan State a 53-48 lead. But Timme answered with a bucker to cut the Spartans’ lead to 53-50 with 7:02 to play. The Bulldogs eventually tied the game with five minutes to play and took their first lead since early in the first half when a put-back from Malachi Smith gave Gonzaga a 61-59 lead with 3:15 left in the game.

After the teams traded baskets, Hall tied the game at 63 on a jumper in the lane before Timme split a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead.

Hoggard missed a triple and Hall’s put-back was no good. Gonzaga then turned the ball over, setting up Michigan State’s final possession that ended with Akins’ miss at the buzzer.

Armed Forces Classic

Michigan State vs. No. 2 Gonzaga

▶ Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Friday, San Diego aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln

▶ TV/radio: ESPN/WJR 760

▶ Records: Michigan State 1-0, Gonzaga 1-0

▶ Outlook: Michigan State is 4-1 all-time against Gonzaga. … Gonzaga senior Drew Timme was named the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year and to the NABC Player of the Year Preseason Watch List. He was also named preseason All-American first team by the Associated Press. … Michigan State played in the first aircraft carrier game against North Carolina on Nov. 11, 2011, in the Carrier Classic aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego.