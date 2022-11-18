MSU women's soccer team bows out in second round of NCAA Tournament

Sara Tidwell

Special to The Detroit News

East Lansing — The No. 6 Michigan State women’s soccer team has been scratched from the NCAA Tournament bracket, falling, 1-0, to No. 17 TCU in the second round Friday afternoon.

TCU’s Camryn Lancaster managed to find the back of the net in the first three minutes of regulation, and the Spartans were unable to equalize through the remaining 87 minutes.

The Spartans had 17 shot attempts, six on goal, but came out the other end short-handed. Junior midfielder Justina Gaynor had four shot attempts, one on goal, and redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal collected two saves out of TCU’s six shots.

The Spartans end their record-setting season 17-3-3 overall. This was their third second-round appearance in program history, first in head coach Jeff Hosler’s tenure. The Horned Frogs will advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play the winner of Santa Clara/Notre Dame.