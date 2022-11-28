Michigan State guard Jaden Akins 'doubtful' for Notre Dame game

East Lansing — Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has been deemed "doubtful" by head coach Tom Izzo ahead of Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Akins underwent surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot in September and was able to rehab back to full health by the time the season opened on Nov. 7. But, his recovery hit yet another bump when he re-injured that same foot in the Spartans' matchup with Villanova.

"He's supposed to work out a little bit today, that means some shooting and stuff like that, but (his availability for Wednesday) is doubtful because I want to see three to four days of actual practice, at least two to three days, before I'm going to feel comfortable," Izzo said. "No matter what he wants to do, that's one thing I'm going to override. He's too good a player, too valuable to this team in a lot of ways — leadership, defense, rebounding and scoring — so there'll be no chances taken. But, there were no chances taken last time either, so something's up. The guy up there (God) has more control than I do."

Sara Tidwell is a freelance writer