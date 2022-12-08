MSU's Hoggard scores career-high 23 points in road win over Penn State

State College, Pa. − Tom Izzo admitted Michigan State was reeling as it took the court Wednesday night against Penn State.

Losers of two straight after the home loss to Northwestern on Sunday, the Spartans were on the verge of a three-game skid and an 0-2 start in the Big Ten.

However, Michigan State answered the bell as A.J. Hoggard scored a career-high 23 to lead Michigan State to a 67-58 victory at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tyson Walker added 14 points for the Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) while Joey Hauser had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Seth Lundy scored 16 to lead Penn State (6-3, 0-1), which entered the game averaging 12 made 3-pointers a game but had only eight, including just one in the second half. Jalen Pickett added 13 points for the Nittany Lions while Camren Wynter scored 10.

Michigan State was still reeling early in the game as multiple defensive breakdowns helped lead to a 12-2 run for Penn State as the Nittany Lions hit three straight 3-pointers to turn a 4-4 tie into a 16-6 lead with 12:35 left in the first half.

The Spartans started to settle in, though, getting five points from Pierre Brooks, a Hoggard runner and a couple of jump-hooks from Jaxon Kohler to pull within 21-17. The Nittany Lions quickly buried another triple to extend the lead, a theme that played out often in the first half as the Spartans would get close then miss a shot or turn the ball over.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 67, Penn State 58

But in the final two minutes the momentum began to shift as Hoggard had back-to-back three-point plays while recording a steal and grabbing a rebound in the same stretch, giving Michigan State a 35-33 lead with 53 seconds left in the half.

Another defensive breakdown allowed Penn State to tie the game at 35 on a layup from Pickett and Hoggard had his final shot blocked as the teams headed to the halftime locker room tied, 35-35.

Neither team could gain an advantage through the first eight-plus minutes of the second half as the lead changed hands six times with 11:40 left in the game and Penn State leading, 48-47, as Walker and Hoggard each hit early triples to keep the Spartans on the heels of the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State was the first to find an advantage, taking a 56-52 lead on a Walker 3-pointer with 6:51 to play. The teams traded buckets as the Spartans led, 58-54, with 3:49 to play, neither team able to make a decisive push.

That’s when the Spartans took over, Hauser getting a layup and Hoggard making four straight free throws as Michigan State pulled away in the final minutes to secure the victory.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau