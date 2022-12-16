MSU trustee says there's no path forward for swimming and diving programs

Any hopes of Michigan State reinstating the women’s and men’s swimming and diving teams appear to have been sunk.

Michigan State trustee Melanie Foster said at Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting that there is no path forward for reinstatement, despite cautious optimism among program advocates in recent months.

In the past two weeks, athletic director Alan Haller and interim president Teresa Woodruff held separate meetings with swimmers who have remained on campus since then-AD Bill Beekman eliminated the programs in October 2020, amid financial uncertainty in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beekman said the cuts would save the university about $2 million a year. The university’s athletic budget tops $100 million.

Beekman also cited infrastructure issues, though advocates for reinstatement note that IM West has an adequate pool and the university is building a recreation center that is set to include a regulation-size pool.

Advocates for the swimming and diving programs, which were eliminated just before their 100th season, have said they’ve secured $10 million in pledges to keep the programs afloat for several years.

Haller didn’t immediately return a message for comment Friday.

The advocacy group, Battle to Save Spartan Swim and Dive, didn’t have an immediate comment Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984