Michigan State improves to 21-0 against Oakland with 67-54 win

East Lansing – For the opening 20 minutes, the only thing festive about Michigan State’s holiday season battle with Oakland was the attire of the head coaches.

Tom Izzo was in a green sweater with an elf theme while Greg Kampe donned a sleek button-down that said, “Merry Grinchmas” and had a picture of The Grinch.

Besides that, the response to the first half could have been “Bah Humbug” as the teams both struggled, the Golden Grizzlies shooting 30% and the Spartans turning the ball over 11 times.

It picked up in the second half as Michigan State took control early then held off an Oakland rally with the Spartans pulling away for the 67-54 victory at the Breslin Center, improving Michigan State’s mark against Oakland to 21-0.

It was the first game for Michigan State (8-4) since Dec. 10 and the Spartans won’t play again until hosting Buffalo on Dec. 30, the final non-conference game for the Spartans.

Joey Hauser scored 16 to lead the Spartans, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range, while Jaden Akins scored a career-high 15 and Tyson Walker chipped in 13. Mady Sissoko came up short of a double-double, scoring nine while grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds. A.J. Hoggard added eight points and eight assists.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 67, Oakland 54

Keaton Hervey scored 16 for Oakland (2-11), which has lost eight in a row. Trey Townsend added 14 points for the Golden Grizzlies while Blake Lampman chipped in 11.

Michigan State started quickly, jumping out to a 13-6 lead after a 3-pointer from Walker. But things shifted quickly as Oakland when on a 12-0 run to take control, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Lampman as Hauser went to the locker room after taking a shot to the mouth and Hoggard went to the bench with his second foul.

Despite some out-of-the ordinary lineups, the Spartans managed to claw back, ending a nearly five-minute scoring drought when Akins scored four in a row to pull the Spartans within a point.

It was back and forth from there until Michigan State closed the half on an 8-0 run, starting with a put-back from Jaxon Kohler and a triple from Akins. Hauser came back in the game and buried a 3-pointer to close out the scoring and give the Spartans a five-point lead at the halftime break.

Michigan State came to life after halftime, going on a 17-3 run to break the game open. Things got going with a Sissoko jump hook and after a bucket from Oakland’s Townsend, the Spartans scored the next 13 as Akins hit a three and Walker nailed two in a row to put the Spartans up, 44-26.

The lead grew to 52-29 later in the half after back-to-back 3-pointers from Hauser and Akins, putting Michigan State ahead by 23 with 15:32 to play.

Oakland put together a 7-0 surge to pull within 54-39 with 9:13 to play as Michigan State missed five straight and committed a turnover. But a triple from Hauser swung things back in the Spartans’ favor momentarily as the Grizzlies kept scrapping, getting within 13 on a Hervey triple with 5:32 left in the game.

The Grizzlies got to within 11 with just more than two minutes to play but missed their last three shots as Michigan State held on for the victory.

