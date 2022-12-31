Spartans close out 2022 with 89-68 win at home against Buffalo

East Lansing – Michigan State spread the wealth to close out the new year as four players scored in double figures to send the Spartans out in 2022 with another win.

This one came on Friday as the Spartans knocked off Buffalo, 89-68, at the Breslin Center in the final non-conference game of the season behind 14 points and 12 rebounds from Joey Hauser as well as 11 points and 10 assists for A.J. Hoggard.

Jaden Akins added 13 points for the Spartans (9-4) while Malik Hall, in his first game back after missing eight games with a foot injury, scored 11 points in 12 minutes. Before the Spartans cleared the bench late in the game, all 10 players that saw action with the game still on the line scored, including a career-high seven each for freshmen Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler.

Buffalo (6-7) had the athletes to challenge Michigan State for most of the game, with four players of their own scoring in double figures. Isaiah Adams scored to lead the way as LaQuill Hardnett and Curtis Jones each scored 12 with Armoni Foster chipping in 10 for the Bulls.

Michigan State now gets the weekend off before jumping back into Big Ten play next week with visits from Nebraska on Tuesday and Michigan on Saturday.

It was a slow start for both teams as Michigan State opened the game 1-for-7 while Buffalo made just one of its first nine shots.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 89, Buffalo 68

Before long, however, things started to heat up as the Spartans went on a 12-3 surge to take a 21-12 lead with 7:13 left in the half on a layup in transition from Hauser. That bucket came just before Hall, seeing his first action after missing eight games with a foot injury, nailed a 3-pointer in transition to force a Buffalo timeout.

Michigan State eventually pushed the lead to 29-17 after back-to-back Hauser buckets and a couple of free throws from Holloman. The Bulls battled back, though, cutting the deficit to seven with four minutes to play before Hall hit another 3-pointer, sparking a run that gave the Spartans a 39-25 lead after a triple from Pierre Brooks.

After trading buckets, the Bulls got a late lift when Jones hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut the Michigan State lead to 41-30 at halftime.

More:Michigan State basketball won't overlook Buffalo as it prepares to return to Big Ten play

Buffalo came out the aggressor in the second half, scoring the first eight points to pull within three of Michigan State. But a triple from Akins got the Spartans out of a funk as they soon pushed the advantage back to double digits on a layup from Hoggard.

Hall scored in a reverse layup before Walker and Brooks went to the line, giving Michigan State a 59-44 lead, matching its largest of the game to that point. But Adams scored five in a row for the Bulls to cut the Michigan State lead to 10 with 12:09 to play

That was as close as the Bulls would get as Michigan State went on a decisive 17-2 run over a six-minute stretch to blow the game open.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau