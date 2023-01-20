Freshman Jaxon Kohler helps MSU knock off No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57

East Lansing – There’s no doubt the games are coming fast and furious for Michigan State, but as the Spartans realized on Thursday night, that doesn’t have to be all bad.

Even with a sluggish start, Michigan State put Monday’s crushing one-point loss to No. 3 Purdue in the rearview mirror with an impressive offensive showing, led by a career night from a freshman while overcoming a rough game on the glass to knock off No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57, and snap a two-game skid.

“One advantage of the brutal schedule is you get to play again,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, and yet, don’t be fooled. When you get outrebounded like we did – they got 18 offensive boards – you usually don’t win games.

“But when you don’t turn it over and you shoot the ball pretty good against a great defensive team and you have 19 assists on 36 baskets against a great defensive team, that’s hard to do. So, I was pleased.”

The Scarlet Knights entered the game with the third-most efficient defensive team in the country, according to Kenpom.com, and all Michigan State did was go 12-for-22 from 3-point range and have five players in double figures, including freshman center Jaxon Kohler, who had career high in points with 12 and rebounds with 11.

“Every game is going to be different and the one thing that can’t be different is our approach,” said Kohler, who played a career-high 23 minutes after playing a total of 13 in the last three. “My approach to every game is I’m going to be 110% percent – 100% energy, 100% effort and playing to the best of my ability. That’s what I’m going to do every game.”

The effort surely made a difference on the block while Michigan State’s shooters got going early and never cooled off. A.J. Hoggard scored 16 with three 3-pointers and seven assists while Joey Hauser scored 13 and also nailed three triples. Tyson Walker added 12 points with three from long distance while Jaden Akins also had three and scored 11.

The win means Michigan State (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten) remains unbeaten at home against Rutgers and pulled into a second-place tie in the Big Ten with the Scarlet Knights.

“The game’s over and there’s no dwelling on it,” Hauser said of bouncing back quickly from Monday’s loss. “Maybe that night you’re upset, but the next day you turn around and we’re already on the scout for the next game and we’ve moved on. We didn’t have time to look at film from that game because it was such a short turnround. That’s what it’s going to be for this Indiana game (on Sunday). We might watch a couple things but really there’s no time. It’s on to the next scout.”

Paul Mulcahy and Cliff Omoruyi each scored 12 for Rutgers (13-6, 5-3), which was 2-for-17 from 3-point range while the Big Ten Player of the Week, Cam Spencer, was 0-for-7 until making his only triple in the final seconds. Caleb McConnell added 11 for the Scarlet Knights while Omoruyi grabbed 12 rebounds as Rutgers had 18 on the offensive end.

“They really shot the ball extremely well,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “We felt we could defend but their transition hurt us and we got some good looks too. You’ve got to make a few on the road and we’ve got to play better than that on the road to beat a Hall of Fame coach with the fan base here and a tough place to play.

“I like that we outrebounded them and we got 18 offensive rebounds. We did some good things and beat them at the free throw line, but 12-for-22 they shot from 3-point land, so you're not going to be able withstand that on the road in this league. Credit to Michigan State. They played hard and they’re really good.”

It was all Rutgers in the early going as the Scarlet Knights opened a 14-5 lead while the Spartans looked out of sorts on both ends of the court. But just more than five minutes in, Michigan State ripped off seven straight points to pull within two and eventually took its first lead at 17-16 on a Hoggard 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the half.

Rutgers responded six straight points before Michigan State had a 6-0 run of its own to take a 23-22 lead. The Scarlet Knights then grabbed four offensive rebounds in two possessions to take a one-point lead before Hoggard’s second triple gave the Spartans a 28-26 lead with four minutes left in the half.

Hoggard’s second from long range was the first of three in a row for Michigan State as Hauser and Akins followed, giving the Spartans a 34-26 lead. The teams traded buckets over the final two minutes before Mulcahy hit a pair of free throws to cap the scoring and leave Michigan State ahead, 36-30, at the halftime break.

“It seemed like it was all dunks there in the beginning,” Izzo said. “I thought we bounced back. Jaden played a lot better in the second half. We had foul trouble with Tyson and we weathered that storm and I thought Tyson had a couple steals when the game was 14-5 that were big motivators for us. And I think, of course, Jaxon Kohler played really well.”

The Scarlet Knights continued to hammer the offensive glass in the second half, grabbing four on the first possession of the second half before finally getting a dunk from Omoruyi to pull within four of the Spartans.

Michigan State started to pull away later in the half with a 7-0 run capped by a Hoggard 3-pointer, giving the Spartans a 50-41 lead with 11:07 to play. Rutgers cut the margin to five but another Akins triple put Michigan State up, 55-47, with 7:52 left in the game.

Michigan State continued to extend the lead, going up 67-51 with 1:16 to play on a Walker 3-pointer, the largest lead of the game.

