No. 18 Michigan women use second-half surge to top MSU

East Lansing — Michigan State had the crowd and the circumstances. Michigan had the calmness and consistency.

In the end, steady won out over streaky, as the 18th-ranked Michigan women surged in the second half to storm past rival Michigan State, 77-67, before a raucous crowd of 9,220 at Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State, playing its third straight game without head coach Suzy Merchant, led by as many as 12 points in the first half and by seven at halftime, before Michigan settled in on offense in the second half to win its third straight game in the series, and sixth of the last seven.

"They really came at us from the jump," said Michigan senior guard Leigha Brown, who had a game-high 29 points and came close to a triple-double. "We weren't really following our principles in the first half.

"I just think we really emphasize defense."

That was the story of the game in the second half, as Michigan limited Michigan State to 27 second-half points on just 25% shooting. That defensive effort by the Wolverines had a big impact on their offense, too, because with the Spartans missing so many shots, they weren't able to get settled into the full-court press — which had given Michigan such fits in the first half. Michigan State forced nine turnovers in the first half, leading to 12 points.

Michigan (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, taking its first lead of the game with 5:50 left in the quarter on a Brown 3-pointer.

The game stayed within reach for Michigan State (11-12, 3-9) into the fourth quarter, thanks to a halfcourt banked 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer by sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann (Detroit Edison). That sent the Breslin Center crowd — the lower bowl was full, and the game began with half of the upper deck open, before arena officials had to open the other half of the upper bowl around halftime — into an absolute frenzy.

"Had we kept this going, we could've blown the roof off," said Dean Lockwood, Michigan State's interim head coach for the last three games as Merchant continues to recover from what's been described as a medical episode that led to a minor car crash last week.

"That was electric, and our players felt it."

The buzz began to break out in the fourth quarter, with Michigan opening on a 10-0 run — two 3-pointers by senior guard Maddie Nolan bookending four made free throws by Brown — and never really looking back.

Michigan State lost its touch on offense, and actually missed more shots (53) in the game than Michigan took.

Brown had 12 rebounds and eight assists to go with her 29 points on 8-for-12 sooting (she wasn't happy with her six turnovers, though), and Nolan scored 22 — on the strength of five made 3-pointers.

Those two seniors stepped up for a Michigan team that was without second-leading scorer Laila Phelia, a sophomore guard battling a lower-leg injury, and Greta Kampshroeder, a sophomore guard labeled "unavailable."

Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico cited "composure" as the key to victory, the Wolverines' third straight after suffering two straight losses, for the first time all season, in late January.

"And I think a large part of that is having an incredible player like Leigha Brown," Barnes Arico said. "She thrives in these moments and she wants the ball in her hands in these moments.

"She displays that, and our team feeds off that."

The loss was the seventh in the last eight games for Michigan State, with six of those losses by 10 points or fewer. The narrow losses — and finding a way to finish games — was a topic of discussion during Merchant's texts and chats with Lockwood this week. She remains in contact with the team, though a return date is not known.

Senior guard Moira Joiner (Saginaw) had 12 points for Michigan State, though all those came in the first half. Michigan freshman forward Emily Kiser shut her down in the second half.

Sophomore guard/forward Matilda Ekh also scored 12, with three made 3-pointers, and Hagemann scored 11, albeit on 4-for-17 shooting (Joiner was 5-for-16) while playing all 40 minutes. Hagemann and Joiner each had six steals.

Frustrations clearly were boiling over for Michigan State players, particularly late, and given the foul disparity (24 on MSU, 13 on UM) in a game that was pretty physical throughout, on both sides — Michigan State sophomore forward Isaline Alexander even started as No. 12 and finished as No. 34, because of blood on her first jersey.

The bottom line, though, is Michigan State has consistently struggled putting together a full-quality game of basketball, before Merchant was sidelined and since.

"We're trying," said Joiner, "to put it together for her."

