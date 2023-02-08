Michigan State holds off Maryland, 63-58

East Lansing — For the first three minutes on Tuesday night, it looked like Michigan State would have an easy time with Maryland, scoring the first 15 points of the game.

But the Terrapins, winners of four straight entering the game, weren’t about to go quietly, surging back to take a second-half lead.

However, with losses in five of the last seven games, the Spartans couldn’t afford to give away a home game, riding the scoring of Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker down the stretch to pull out the 63-58 victory at the Breslin Center.

Hauser scored 20 to lead Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten) while Walker had 17. A.J. Hoggard had 10 rebounds and eight assists while scoring eight points, including a pair of free throws in the final seconds that helped clinch the victory.

Jahmir Young scored 17 for Maryland (16-8, 7-6) while Hakim Hart scored 12, Julian Reese chipped in 11 and Donta Scott added 10 points for the Terrapins.

The game couldn’t have started better for Michigan State, which scored the first 15 points and made six of its first seven shots. The early run included five points from Walker, a three-point play from Hauser and a triple from Hoggard.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 63, Maryland 58

Maryland settled in at that point as Michigan State’s hot shooting cooled off considerably. Young scored seven straight points for the Terrapins as they pulled within 19-13 with 8:57 to go before halftime. After a Hauser three pushed Michigan State’s lead to 24-13, Maryland scored six in a row to get within five points with four minutes left in the half.

Hauser answered with another 3-pointer followed by a bucket from Hoggard and two free throws from Mady Sissoko to extend Michigan State’s lead to 31-19. But the Terrapins got a 3-pointer from Scott to cut the deficit back to single digits as neither team could score again.

Michigan State, after its hot start, shot 5-for-17 over the final 16:32 but held Maryland to 8-for-26 shooting, including 2-for-13 from 3-point range.

The Spartans were able to extend their lead to 12 to open the second half, but the offensive problems quickly resurfaced as Michigan State went more than three-and-a-half minutes without scoring and Maryland ripped off 14 in a row to take its first lead, 40-38, with 12:37 to play.

After trading buckets, the Spartans offense started to come back to life behind some big shots from Walker. He and Jaden Akins hit back-to-back triples to give Michigan State a 52-48 lead with 7:50 to play. That lead was pushed to 57-52 three minutes later on a Hauser 3-pointer, then 59-52 on a drive from Walker.

But Maryland got two layups while Michigan State had three straight empty possessions, making it a three-point game with 33 seconds to play. Hoggard then hit a pair of free throws before Young split a pair leading to a dunk from Akins to close the game.

