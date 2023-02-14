Michigan State sporting events postponed through at least Friday

East Lansing — While the Michigan State community grapples with the tragedy of Monday night’s mass shooting, the Spartans’ athletic department is also doing its best to navigate a difficult time.

In the immediate aftermath of the shootings that claimed the life of three students and injured five others who were all in critical condition as of midday Tuesday, Michigan State’s campus has been shut down, with only essential personnel reporting for the rest of the week and classes not set to resume until Monday.

That means all athletics have been postponed, as well, through at least Friday, athletic director Alan Haller confirmed.

That includes a home men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Minnesota, as well as the women’s basketball game slated for Wednesday at Purdue, in addition to Wednesday’s home men’s tennis match versus Drake. The women’s basketball team would normally have left for Purdue by Tuesday afternoon, but that trip has been called off, Haller said.

As of late Tuesday morning, there was no update on the scheduled men’s basketball game at Michigan on Saturday night.

Haller emphasized that athletic competition is secondary at the moment, and the health and well-being of all students and the Michigan State community remain the priority.

