Spartans bounce back from Iowa collapse, pull away to beat Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – For the better part of a half on Tuesday night, it looked like Michigan State was still reeling from its collapse on Saturday at Iowa.

The Spartans were missing open shots and flatfooted on defense as Nebraska was rolling on Senior Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena, leading by 15 points late in the first half.

But as Michigan State learned at Iowa, the game goes 40 minutes, longer in the case of the loss to the Hawkeyes. The Spartans ran with that and caught fire in the second half, using a 15-1 run midway through to pull away for an 80-67 victory.

Joey Hauser scored 20 for the Spartans (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) while Tyson Walker added 19, including two straight jumpers, the second a 3-pointer with two minutes remaining to give Michigan State a 14-point lead the Cornhuskers were unable to overcome. Jaden Akins added 17 for Michigan State while A.J. Hoggard scored 10 and dished out a career-high 14 assists.

Keisei Tominaga scored 20 for Nebraska (15-15, 8-11), which had its five-game win streak snapped. Jamarques Lawrence added 15 points while Derrick Walker scored 13 and Sam Griesel chipped in 12 for the Corhnuskers.

After Hoggard hit a driving layup to open the game, it was all Nebraska as Michigan State opened going just 2-for-12 from the field, somehow managing to tie the game at 10 just six minutes in. That’s when the Cornhuskers took over, going on a 17-2 run as the Spartans went more than five minutes without scoring and almost eight without a basket.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 80, Nebraska 67

Hall and Walker ended that with back-to-back buckets, but the Spartans could get no closer than 12 and with a chance to cut into that on the final possession, failed to get a shot off as Hoggard tried to feed Mady Sissoko after the buzzer sounded as Nebraska led, 38-26, with Michigan State shooting 27.8% (10-for-36) while Nebraska was at 57.7% (15-for-26) with eight layups.

Michigan State started to make shots in the second half as it opened with four straight 3-pointers, including two in a row from Akins, to pull within 45-38. But the Spartans allowed Griesel to get open for a three to extend the Nebraska lead back to 10.

The Spartans responded with seven in a row to pull within 48-45, the closest it had been since early in the first half. But a turnover from Mady Sissoko helped ignite a seven-point surge from the Huskers and the lead was back to double digits at 55-45.

Michigan State answered once again, going on a 12-1 run to take a 57-56 lead after triples from Hall and Walker, the second putting the Spartans ahead with 8:21 to play.

The surge continued as the lead grew to five after triples from Hauser and Akins and went to eight at 68-60 on a dunk from Sissoko. Walker then put the game away with seven straight points and Akins nailing another 3-pointer.

