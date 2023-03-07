MSU's Tyson Walker makes All-Big Ten; Hoggard, Hauser also honored

Walker has been at his best when it has mattered most this season, and on Monday the Michigan State guard was named second-team All-Big Ten as a result.

Walker, who closed the regular season averaging 14.8 points per game, while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range and handing out nearly three assists and averaging more than 33 minutes a game, was named to the second team by both the coaches and the media.

Walker’s season was highlighted by 31 points in the overtime loss at Iowa as well as a 30-point outing in the one-point loss at home to Purdue. The senior scored in double figures in all but five games for Michigan State (19-11).

Junior guard A.J. Hoggard was named to the third team by the media. Hoggard averaged 12.6 points per game and was second in Big Ten games with an average of 5.9 assists. He handed out a career-high 14 assists in last week’s victory at Nebraska.

Hauser was named All-Big Ten honorable mention, after averaging 14.2 points per game and shooting 45.9% from 3-point range. He also led Michigan State by pulling down seven rebounds per game.