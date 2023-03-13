Out since January, Suzy Merchant steps down as MSU women's hoops coach

Michigan State head women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant has stepped down after 16 seasons on the job, deciding to focus on her health, after suffering a medical episode that sidelined her in late January.

Michigan State made the announcement Monday afternoon, calling it a "mutual" decision." Merchant missed the team's last 10 games this season after suffering an undisclosed medical issue that led to a single-car accident.

She had remained in touch with the team and interim coach Dean Lockwood while she was out. Lockwood will remain interim coach while a national search commences for Merchant's replacement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am stepping down from Michigan State University due to health reasons," Merchant said in a lengthy statement sent out by the school. "After much consideration and consultation with my health-care providers, I have come to the difficult decision that it is in my best interest. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Michigan State community, including the administration, faculty and staff.

"I have had the privilege of coaching some of the most-talented and dedicated young women in the country. The opportunity to mentor, lead and empower young women has been the honor of a lifetime. Over my 28 years as a head coach and the last 16 years at MSU, I have been blessed to work with incredible assistant coaches as well as staff members that have shared the love of the game, mentoring young women, and were passionate about the Green and White. I am truly grateful to each of you for your time, energy and dedication to our program.

"And, of course, it goes without saying to express my heartfelt appreciation to the best fans in the world, the SPARTAN NATION! You have supported our team through thick and thin and your unwavering enthusiasm has been a constant source of motivation and inspiration. Finally, I would like to extend a special appreciation to Mark Hollis and Dr. Lou Anna Simon for giving a small-town kid from Northern Michigan the chance of a lifetime to live my dream as a Spartan. I'm eternally grateful.

"It has been an incredible journey. Thank you, Spartan Nation."

Merchant, 53, was 327-186 at Michigan State, winning two Big Ten titles and making the NCAA Tournament 10 times. She was head coach for 16 seasons, after coming from Eastern Michigan.

The team was 16-14 this past season, turning down an invitation to play in the WNIT. A program spokesperson cited the adversity-filled year on and off the court — dealing with Merchant's absence, as well as the emotional toll of the deadly shooting on campus — in skipping the WNIT.

Merchant had recently signed a new contract that significantly increased her salary.

"We are grateful to Coach Suzy Merchant for her contributions to Michigan State women's basketball and Spartan athletics over the last 16 seasons," athletic director Alan Haller said in a statement. "We appreciate everything Coach Merchant has meant to our community. Her two Big Ten titles and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances provided lasting memories. Beyond the team's on-court success, she invested considerable time and energy into our local community as a leader and a role model for young people."

