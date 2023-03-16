MSU's Mel Tucker hires Jim Salgado from Buffalo Bills as cornerbacks coach

Detroit News

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has named Jim Salgado the program’s cornerbacks coach.

Salgado, who has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, spent the past six seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2017-22). He arrived in Buffalo in 2017 and spent his first three seasons as a defensive assistant. Salgado was promoted to nickelbacks coach in 2020 and was the team’s safeties coach in 2022.

Salgado fills the opening created by former pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan's departure to the NFL. He'll work with secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who oversees the safeties.

“Jim Salgado is an excellent, experienced football coach,” Tucker said in a statement. “I’m really impressed with his football knowledge. He comes highly recommended from one of my mentors, Leslie Frazier, and together they coached some of the top defenses in the NFL at Buffalo (No. 2 in team defense in 2018, No. 3 in 2019, No. 1 in 2021, No. 6 in 2022).

"Jim also has coordinator experience at the collegiate level, and really made a difference at Princeton, helping that program to two league titles. He has really good connections and can recruit nationally. He also has a great relationship with Harlon Barnett, so I’m excited to see them work together in the secondary.”

While he was in Buffalo, Salgado coached multiple Pro Bowl players as the Bills won three consecutive AFC East titles (2020-22). The Bills’ defense regularly finished among the best in the NFL during his tenure, ranking second in total defense in 2018, third in 2019, No. 1 in 2021 and No. 6 in 2022.

In addition, the Bills were the top-ranked pass defense in the NFL in 2021 and ranked third in the league with 19 interceptions. As nickelbacks coach in 2020, he helped the Bills rank seventh in the NFL with 15 interceptions. In the secondary, safety Micah Hyde (2017), cornerback Tre’Davious White (2019, 2020) and safety Jordan Poyer (2022) earned Pro Bowl honors for the Bills.

Prior to coaching in the NFL, Salgado spent 23 seasons in the collegiate ranks. He was at Princeton for seven seasons (2010-16), including four seasons as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2013-16. He spent his first three years as the program’s defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. While Salgado was at Princeton, the Tigers won two Ivy League titles (2013, 2016) and he coached 11 All-Ivy League defensive backs.

Salgado served as the defensive backs coach at Syracuse for four seasons (2005-08) before coaching the linebackers at Cornell in 2009. During his time at Syracuse, Salgado assisted in the development of NFL players Steve Gregory (San Diego Chargers), Tanard Jackson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Anthony Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Joe Fields (Carolina Panthers). Syracuse’s defense had 48 interceptions during Salgado’s four-year tenure and ranked 15th in the FBS in 2006 with 17 picks.

Salgado joined the Syracuse staff in 2005 after stints as an assistant coach at Northeastern (secondary coach from 2000-01 and assistant head coach/secondary coach in 2004), Hofstra (defensive assistant in 1994, secondary coach in 2002-03), Millersville (special teams coordinator/secondary coach from 1997-99), Boston University (assistant linebackers coach from 1996-97) and Western Connecticut (special teams coordinator/linebackers coach from 1994-95).

While coaching at his alma mater, Hofstra, for two seasons (2002-03), he was part of a defensive staff that guided the Atlantic 10-leading pass defense in both 2002 (161.9 ypg) and 2003 (131.1 ypg), both of which ranked in the top 20 nationally (13th and ninth, respectively). His 1998 Millersville team won a conference title, while the 1999 squad made it to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals.

In addition to his NFL coaching experience with the Bills, Salgado has served eight NFL fellowships, most recently with the Texans (2010), Browns (2011), Panthers (2012) and Giants (2015). He also participated in the NCAA’s Advanced Coaching Program and Expert Coaching Program in 2004, as well as the Minority Coaches Forum in 2008.

Salgado, who played cornerback at Hofstra from 1990-93, was a three-year starter and helped the Pride advance to the 1990 NCAA Division III semifinals. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hofstra in psychology in 1993.