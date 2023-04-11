Malik Hall returning to Michigan State basketball for a fifth season

East Lansing — The good news continued for the Michigan State basketball program on Tuesday.

A day after Tyson Walker announced he was returning to play for the Spartans next season, fellow senior Malik Hall followed suit, saying he was opting to use a fifth year of eligibility and come back for the 2023-24 season.

Hall’s return seemed likely after he missed 11 games this season because of a foot injury, limiting his ability to have the senior season he or the Spartans were hoping for. Even with the injury, Hall averaged 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds a game while playing 25.7 minutes. He was an 84.6% free-throw shooter and shot 32.7% from 3-point range as Michigan State reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“Our Sweet Sixteen run was fun this year, but we fell short of our own expectations,” Hall said in his social media post announcing his return. “Although I battled a foot injury most of the season, I worked hard to help us be the best team we could, but I was left with a feeling of wanting more!

“I think Michigan State basketball has the opportunity to be very special next season and I’m really excited to announce that I will be returning for my final season.”

Things started quickly in November for Hall, who scored 11 against Gonzaga and 20 in the double-overtime win over Kentucky, including game-tying baskets at the end of regulation and overtime. But after a win just days later over Villanova, a stress reaction in Hall’s left foot forced him to miss the next eight games.

He returned roughly five weeks later against Buffalo and played the next five games before aggravating the injury in a loss at Illinois, forcing him to miss the next three games. Hall was back Jan. 26 against Iowa and played the final 14 games of the season, averaging 26 minutes a game while scoring 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds but shooting just 29% from 3-point range.

Even with the departure for Joey Hauser to the professional ranks and Pierre Brooks to the transfer portal, with Hall and Walker back, Michigan State will likely be a preseason top-10 team in most rankings considering the Spartans are also welcoming a four-player recruiting class that is rated the third-best in the nation.

