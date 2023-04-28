Packers pick Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed in second round of NFL Draft

Jayden Reed summed things up about as well as he could on Friday night.

“Best birthday present ever,” the former Michigan State receiver said.

It was easy to understand considering Reed, who turned 23, had just been taken with the 19th pick of the second round of the NFL Draft, going No. 50 overall to the Green Bay Packers.

“It's all I ever wanted forever in my life,” Reed told reporters after the pick. “This is a blessing.

“When that call came it was (displayed as) a scam likely number and I was like, ‘Man, should I answer this?’ And you know, I got the key to answer it and it was the best phone call I ever received. I’m just excited to add value so I can help the team win. That’s my main goal. I just want to win and I want to add value where I can to help the team. I'm excited to be a cheesehead. It's a blessing.”

Reed’s selection came earlier than most had projected for the former Spartan, but thanks to an impressive Senior Bowl and a strong showing at the NFL Combine, Reed’s name started to move up plenty of draft board, culminating his selection to give Michigan State a second-round pick for the second straight year after running back Kenneth Walker III went 41st overall last year to the Seattle Seahawks.

Reed, who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the Combine, is the second Michigan State wide receiver in as many years to be selected after Jalen Nailor went in the fourth round last year to the Minnesota Vikings. Reed was also the first Spartan taken in this year’s draft.

“He’s strong and he's fast,” said Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Packers VP of player personnel. “If you just want to simplify it, he's got exceptional strength for a smaller-framed player, and then he can run. He’s got good tempo and the clock showed it. I believe we had him at 4.37, but more importantly, he plays fast. He's got good tempo and he's quick. He can get in and out of breaks.

“So, obviously outside the numbers, the speed comes into play, but inside he's strong and he can get in and out of breaks, which is going to help them create some separation. And again, it's exciting to see what he's going to do.”

Reed’s career began at Western Michigan, where he was a freshman All-American in 2018 before transferring to Michigan State. After sitting out in 2019, Reed played three seasons at Michigan State, catching 147 passes for 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns while running for a touchdown, throwing another and returning a pair of punts for touchdowns.

His best season came in as a junior in 2021 when he caught 59 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns while returning two punts for touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-American by the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) as an all-purpose player and was named a third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus as a punt returner. Reed earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from The Associated Press as an all-purpose player and was named second-team All-Big Ten as a returner by both coaches and media as Michigan State finished 11-2 and capped the season with a win in the Peach Bowl.

As a senior in 2022, Reed finished with 55 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns. In four college seasons, Reed had 203 catches for 2,866 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had one career rushing touchdown and three punt returns for touchdowns.

In Green Bay, Reed will likely play multiple receiver spots while contributing on special teams.

“He’s versatile, gives you some special teams value as a punt returner, can play in the slot, can play outside,” Sullivan said. “He’s strong and is a guy who is wired right and brings an element of toughness and competitiveness to that room.

“We feel like he's versatile enough to play both (outside and slot receiver). And (head coach) Matt (LaFleur) is pretty creative with those guys and can do some of the jet sweep stuff. Again, he can do some of the return stuff and it was special teams, as well, that was part of the like for him. We felt like he was pretty versatile player.”

With Reed off the board, other Michigan State players continue to wait and see if they’ll be selected. Punter Bryce Baringer and linebacker Ben VanSumeren are likely day-three picks while defensive tackle Jacob Slade, safety Xavier Henderson and offensive lineman Jarrett Horst could go late in the draft, as well.

