'Magical stuff': Michigan State basketball's Mady Sissoko helps open school in Mali

East Lansing — Mady Sissoko is a normal college student, in the sense that when his family back home sees him on America’s biggest stages, they notice the things that normal families do.

“Mostly, they’re just amazed how my body’s changed or how I look now. How’s my hair changed?” Sissoko joked at the Breslin Center on Thursday.

Truth is, they don’t know much about basketball or America. But the combination of those two things has allowed Sissoko, a native of the West African country of Mali and a junior on Michigan State’s basketball team, to help the next generation visualize their own success.

On a student visa, Sissoko is not able to earn NIL money like his peers. So he set up a foundation to improve where he came from. Sissoko this week returned from a trip to his home in Tangafoya, a small village located in the country of Mali, after opening a school, complete with a well that provides running water.

“I wasn’t a big crying guy, but I almost did, to be honest,” Sissoko said. “I thought it was gonna be just my village thing, but the rest of the villas, closer villas, everybody came to celebrate with us. … It almost felt like it was magical stuff.”

Sissoko — not one who likes to be the center of the attention — insisted the school does not have his name on it. Too bad: The Maddy Sissoko Foundation School at Tangafoya it is. But it goes much deeper than simply building a place to educate. He originally set out to raise $50,000, and while he didn’t get into how much he wound up getting, he said, “obviously, we got more than that, because the support very, very, very well” and hopes it continues to expand.

“When the first water (came) out, everybody was like, ‘No way.’ It was a crazy moment,” Sissoko said. “It’s not only because we have water, it helps people (from) getting sick from malaria, because we don’t have a lot of clean, pretty water over there for drinking that’s gonna help you getting sick from something.”

The school will serve students ages 8 to 15. There are four classrooms, which Sissoko estimated can fit about 50 kids each. He provided a couple of basketballs and a hoop, in addition to some soccer goals. According to Sissoko, it is the only place in his village that will have electricity.

Sissoko, who came to the United States at 15 years old, said he used to walk 90 minutes to school, sometimes without shoes. If this school had existed in his village when he was growing up, he said, it would be about a five-minute walk.

In addition to providing the area with new resources, Sissoko’s school will be an experiment in the power of visualization. He said one of his longtime friends has reached out and said, “Wow, we wish we had a school here like that. … We’d all be a great student.”

“Everything has a timing. Whatever you do is timing. It’s gonna keep (growing) and get better, because what we went through, we’re not gonna change that, but we gotta make sure a kid or little brothers have a different perspective than what we did.”

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said Sissoko’s work is an exemplary act in a world gone mad.

“In this case, I mean, he’s giving people a chance to actually survive. … People are living. We sometimes do things, people are living better. He’s doing things, people are living and getting educated,” Izzo said.

“God, it’s so cool. I feel like I haven’t done anything compared to what he’s done. I’ve helped guys become millionaires. He’s helped guys that are gonna survive. I mean, there is such a big difference and it gives you perspective on what this man, and what this boy that’s turning into a man … has done.

“And I don’t even think he knows it. … I don’t think he realizes what an impact he’s had, which makes the story even cooler, because he didn’t do it for (the media) to be here or me to be here or get pats on the back. He did it because he’s got people back there that are trying to do what he did and get out of there and live a real life, and man, that’s cool.”

Izzo implored his fellow Spartans to get in on the cause.

“Including myself, I hope every Michigan State fan — I’d like every Michigan State fan to give a dollar toward this thing,” Izzo said. “Wouldn’t that be cool? We got 650,000 alums. That’d be $650,000 over there … this would be great for not only Michigan State fans — anybody who’s a fan of people that haven’t had anything that get something, and especially education.”

“Spread the good word.”

