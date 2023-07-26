Report: Michigan-MSU rivalry matchup will be a night game on Oct. 21

The Detroit News

Cue the lights.

The in-state rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State will be a night game, under the lights at Spartan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to a report by Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ.

It’ll be the third night game in the series, following the first in 2017 (a 14-10 win for the Spartans), and last year at Michigan Stadium (a 29-7 victory for the Wolverines).

According to the report, the game would be broadcast on NBC and timing is based on no other games being flexed to different networks.

Additionally on NBC, Michigan would host Purdue the following week on Nov. 4 in a night kickoff at 7:30, Michigan State would play Ohio State on Nov. 11 in a night kickoff and the Sparts would host Penn State on Nov. 24 for a 7:30 kickoff.