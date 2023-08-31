Michigan State will have no true road games in nonconference basketball schedule

The Detroit News

Michigan State will be one of the top basketball teams in the country this season, and could be must-see TV with a high ranking in the national polls.

The Spartans announced their 13-game nonconference schedule on Thursday, which features matchups against rival Duke on Nov. 14 in Chicago, along with Arizona on Nov. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif. and against Baylor at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 16.

Michigan State opens with an exhibition against Hillsdale on Oct. 25 and an exhibition matchup against Tennessee on Oct. 29, which will benefit the victims of the wildfires in Maui.

The Spartans won't play a true road game in the nonconference schedule, with just the three neutral-site games announced so far.

Michigan State 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Oct. 25 vs. Hillsdale (exhibition)

Oct. 29 vs. Tennessee (exhibition)

Nov. 6 vs. James Madison

Nov. 9 vs. Southern Indiana

Nov. 14 vs. Duke (at United Center, Chicago)

Nov. 17 vs. Butler

Nov. 19 vs Alcorn State

Nov. 23 vs. Arizona (at Palm Springs, Calif.)

Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 16 vs. Baylor (at Little Caesars Arena)

Dec. 18 vs. Oakland

Dec. 21 vs. Stony Brook

Dec. 29 or 30 vs. Indiana State