Quarterback Noah Kim gets starting nod in Michigan State's opener against CMU

East Lansing — The quarterback battle is over, at least for now.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced on his pregame show Friday that fourth-year junior Noah Kim would start against Central Michigan, getting the nod over redshirt freshman Katin Houser and, to a lesser extent, freshman Sam Leavitt.

“Noah’s done a good job,” Tucker said. “He knows the offense.”

Kim served last season as the primary backup to Payton Thorne and played in four games. He was 14-for-19 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Houser appeared in one game last season, completing one of two passes.

“It was very competitive, very close,” Tucker said of the quarterback race that began after last season ended. “We feel good about all three (quarterbacks), but obviously someone has got to start and Noah won that opportunity."

Eight unavailable

In addition to a new quarterback, Friday night’s opener included the first availability report, a new Big Ten policy enacted for the 2023 season.

For the Spartans, the list included eight players who were declared out for the 7 p.m. kickoff, including linebacker Darius Snow, who has been recovering from a leg injury suffered in last season’s first game against Western Michigan.

Snow isn’t expected back any time soon, so his presence on the report was hardly a shock. Also on the list were defensive back Semar Melvin, linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote and Harold Joiner, offensive linemen Stanton Ramil and Gavin Brocious, and defensive linemen Jarrett Jackson and Alex VanSumeren.

Listed as questionable were running back Jaren Mangham and center Nick Samac.

Mangham is a transfer from South Florida who has been dealing with an injury throughout preseason camp while battling for carries with Jalen Berger and UConn transfer Nathan Carter. Samac is in his fifth season with the Spartans and has slowly been working back from an injury throughout camp but said last week he expected to be ready.

In other roster news, Michigan State also confirmed defensive back Terry Roberts is no longer with the program. Robert played in 33 games with four starts at Iowa from 2018-22 before transferring in January to Miami. He re-entered the transfer portal in June and ended up at Michigan State.

