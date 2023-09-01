Spartans shed shaky start, pull away from Chippewas in opener

East Lansing — For a half, things didn’t look all that much different than a year ago.

Michigan State’s offense could hardly get out of its way, fourth-down runs were being stuffed and quarterback Noah Kim, in his first career start, was sailing passes over his receivers outstretched arms.

But late in the half, after Central Michigan had taken a 7-3 lead, things started to shift. Kim led the two-minute offense on a touchdown drive to give the Spartans a lead at the break Then in the second half, Kim found his comfort zone and the Spartans started rolling.

Michigan State scored on three straight possessions at one point and cruised to a 31-7 victory at Spartan Stadium.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7

Kim finished 18-for-31 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns, connecting on a 10-yard scoring pass to Tyrell Henry and an 8-yarder to Maliq Carr. Nathan Carter (113 rushing yards) and Jalen Berger each had touchdown runs while Jonathan Kim kicked a 47-yard field goal.

Central Michigan never found its footing offensively, its only touchdown drive benefitting from a pair of facemask calls on Michigan State. Bert Emanuel Jr. got the start at quarterback and threw for 87 yards with a touchdown pass to Chris Parker as the Spartans had three sacks and forced a turnover.

Things weren’t going well in the early going as Michigan State managed just 42 total yards in the first quarter and got stuffed on fourth-and-1 when it tried to run out of the shotgun. Kim, meanwhile, was 1-for-5.

It wasn’t long before the boos were coming from the near sellout crowd at Spartan Stadium, and even after Kim put the Spartans on the board with a 47-yard field midway through the second quarter to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead, things still didn’t look great.

The defense followed the field with a three-and-out, but Michigan State again faced a fourth-and-1 and again was stuffed on a run out of the shotgun for Carter.

This time, Central Michigan responded. Thanks to back-to-back facemask calls on Michigan State’s Brandon Wright and Maverick Hansen, the Chippewas had a first down at the Spartans’ 12. Emanuel then hit Parker with a touchdown pass to give Central Michigan the 7-3 lead with only 1:51 left on the clock.

It was the quicker pace from there that seemed to wake up Kim and the offense.

Seven plays and 84 yards later, Michigan State had found the end zone, its 57-second drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Carter to put the Spartans ahead, 10-7. It was the best drive of the half for Kim, who was 4-for-6 and connected three times with redshirt freshman receiver Jaron Glover.

A 10-yard strike from Kim to Glover started the drive before Kim later hit Glover for 32 yards on third-and-3. After an in complete pass, Kim hooked up with Glover for 33 yards to put the ball at the Central Michigan 2. Carter scored on the next play to put the Spartans back in front.

Michigan State got the ball again with 23 seconds to play and Kim had short completions to Tre Mosley and Berger before his final-second heave to Montorie Foster in the end zone was knocked away as time expired on the first half.

The Spartans forced a turnover on the first possession of the second half as Cal Haladay intercepted a pass that was tipped by defensive back Angelo Grose. However, the Spartans failed to capitalize and were forced to punt the ball back.

The defense then produced a three-and-out and this time the offense took advantage as a pass interference call on Central Michigan put the Spartans at the Chippewas 18. Berger caught a 6-yard pass on first down then scored on a 12-yard run to give Michigan State a 17-7 lead with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

Michigan State kept the momentum from there as a Jacoby Windmon sack thwarted Central Michigan’s next possession and the Spartans struck quickly to extend their lead. Kim hit Christian Fitzpatrick on for a 72-yard gain and two plays later, Kim found Henry in the corner for the end zone with Henry making an impressive one-handed grab for the 10-yard touchdown, giving Michigan State a 24-7 lead with 13:26 to play.

The Spartans added a third straight touchdown on its next possession as Kim hit Carr with an 8-yard scoring pass as the tight end went up and hauled in a contested ball while getting his foot down to put Michigan State ahead, 31-7.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @mattcharboneau