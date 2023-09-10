Who is Brenda Tracy, whose Title IX complaint resulted in MSU Tucker's suspension?

Brenda Tracy has gained the national spotlight after her sexual harassment complaint resulted Sunday in the suspension of Michigan State University football Coach Mel Tucker after USA Today published a report on the accusation based on documents that Tracy provided.

Tracy is a national advocate dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence. She speaks publicly about her experiences as a rape victim and encourages change in part through work as a consultant, which first brought Tracy to MSU's campus in 2021.

Tracy founded the nonprofit advocacy organization Set The Expectation after coming forward about her own experience as a rape survivor in 2014, saying she had been raped in 1998. She has since become a champion of legislation supporting victims' rights and shares her story as a public speaker around the country.

In December, Tracy told MSU's Title IX Office that Tucker made sexual comments while masturbating on a phone call with her without consent in April 2022, according to the USA Today report. An investigation into the complaint was completed in late July, MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller said Sunday. A hearing is scheduled for next month to determine the facts and reach a finding, university officials confirmed Sunday.

Tucker admitted to masturbating during the conversation but described the encounter as consensual phone sex during the university's investigation, according to the USA Today report. Tracy has said she didn't consent to it.

Work with MSU football

Tracy has said she was gang-raped by four college football players in 1998. Despite visiting a hospital immediately afterward and filing a police report, prosecutors did not try the case, according to her personal website. She said she was never told about her victims' rights or informed when evidence was destroyed three years prior to the statute of limitations.

She shared her story with MSU's football program when the school paid her $10,000 to speak at an event in August 2021. The team signed Tracy's Set The Expectation Pledge, a commitment to ending sexual assault and interpersonal violence, according to a tweet from the program in August of 2021. After this visit, Tracy and Tucker kept in touch and planned two more visits to MSU, according to USA Today's report.

Tracy was named an honorary captain for a spring football game in April 2022. She was also scheduled to host a training in July with MSU football coaches and players, according to USA Today's report. The training scheduled for July was canceled and never rescheduled.

By April 2022, Tucker, who is married, had become romantically interested in Tracy. Tucker reportedly told a Title IX investigator hired by MSU to look into his conduct that the romantic interest was mutual. Tracy said it was one-sided, according to the USA Today report.

Advocacy with Set the Expectation

Tracy has shared her story with athletes on over 100 college campuses and over 54,000 Set The Expectation pledges have been signed, according to her nonprofit's website.

"I believe if women alone could stop sexual violence, we would have already done it," Tracy said on the Set The Expectation website. "Violence against women and marginalized communities is a men’s issue and it’s time for men to get involved."

Other collegiate sports programs such as Stanford University football and the Penn State University's men's basketball teams have also signed Tracy's pledge, in addition to MSU's football team.

Tracy has worked with other organizations including the NCAA, the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens, according to her personal website.

She attended a summit for the Let's End Campus Sexual Assault initiative with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019.

"I think we need to stop talking about all this amazing progress we’ve made and all the great things we’ve done, because we haven’t really made that much progress on campuses," Tracy said at the summit in 2019. "And until we start hearing from survivors, 'My school treated me well,' I am just not willing to pat anyone on the back."

