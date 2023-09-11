SPARTANS

Michigan State QB Noah Kim named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim, who went 18-of-22 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns, was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Spartans’ 45-14 win over Richmond last Saturday.

He finished the game by completing 15 straight passes. In the season opener, Kim threw for 279 yards in a win against Central Michigan. He is 36-of-53 for 571 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions through the first two games. Michigan State is 2-0.

Quarterback Noah Kim is MSU's first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since Kenneth Walker III in 2021.

Minnesota freshman Darius Taylor, a Detroit native who attended Walled Lake Western, earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week. He rushed 33 times for 193 yards and a touchdown in a 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan last weekend.

