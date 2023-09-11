MSU pursues 'thorough and unbiased investigation' in Tucker case, Woodruff says

Michigan State University's leaders are are expected to uphold privacy and other values in the process that unfolded in the sexual harassment/misconduct complaint against now-suspended football coach Mel Tucker, interim President Teresa Woodruff wrote Monday in a letter to the campus community.

"Our leaders are held to the highest standard and are expected to uphold institutional values," Woodruff wrote. "When an allegation of inappropriate behavior is made, the university’s processes and the people we entrust to carefully handle the matter are charged with ensuring the rights and privacy of affected individuals during the pendency of the matter.

"... From the outset, the university’s objective in the totality of this process has been and remains focused on conducting a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation and hearing," Woodruff wrote.

Woodruff wrote the letter the day after a USA Today report that exposed details of the investigation into charges against Tucker by Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and activist, accusing him of inappropriate behavior, including performing a sex act while talking with her on the phone. Tucker admitted to the act but said it was consensual, which Tracy denied.

Woodruff wrote that the university may not be able to answer every question in detail, but MSU's Office for Civil Rights "immediately commenced a review and subsequent investigation, per university protocol" and used a third-party investigator after being contacted by Tracy in December. Woodruff said she and Director of Athletics Alan Haller as well as members of the Board of Trustees were made aware of the complaint. When the external investigator finished gathering evidence, she submitted a report on July 25.

A hearing will be held Oct. 5 and 6, and the case will be ongoing until a hearing decision is made and any potential appeals are completed, the interim president said.

"Interim measures were considered and implemented throughout the process, including increased monitoring and restrictions on Mel Tucker’s activities," wrote Woodruff, who didn't specify what they were.

"Our guiding principles are equity in process and confidentiality for all involved to protect the integrity of the investigation, while respecting and valuing the claimant’s and respondent’s right to share their stories," she continued. "Throughout this process, we regularly evaluate the balance of privacy, safety and impact on the community. Confidentiality does not mean that steps were not taken."

Woodruff wrote that a deliberative process was provided in this case, as in all cases, "to ensure the facts of the matter can be clearly understood.

"As there have been new developments before the hearing, including details of acknowledged behavior, Athletic Director Haller suspended Mel Tucker without pay," Woodruff wrote. "While this action was not taken lightly, it was necessary, appropriate and in support of the affected individuals and of the interests of our community."

Woodruff concluded with providing resources to the community if they feel unsafe or experience anything regarded as inappropriate.

"In the MSU of today, we are taking deliberate actions to be more aware and more accountable," Woodruff wrote. "We are committed to acting more thoughtfully and to creating solutions for a safer, more secure and more supportive university."

