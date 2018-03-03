Tim Drevno signed a new five-year deal last January that paid him $1 million a year with a $150,000 signing bonus. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Former Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, who also coached the offensive line, reportedly will coach running backs at USC.

Drevno, according to a sourced report Saturday on TrojanSports.com, recently left Michigan. He was the Trojans’ offensive line coach in 2014 before joining Jim Harbaugh at Michigan the following season.

But with the recent hiring of former Florida head coach Jim McElwain and former Ohio State offensive line coach Ed Warinner, most recently at Minnesota, it was not entirely clear how the offensive coaching responsibilities would be divvied up. It would appear now that McElwain, hired to coach receivers, will take over play-calling duties, while Warinner will coach the offensive line, Drevno’s other assignment.

Michigan’s offense, which lost starting quarterback Wilton Speight to injury early in the season, then saw backup Brandon Peters suffer a concussion late in the season, struggled mightily during its 8-5 season last fall. The Wolverines finished with nine passing touchdowns, their fewest since 1975. The Wolverines averaged 348.9 yards per game and an offensive line that has lacked consistency the last several years, gave up 36 sacks.

Drevno signed a new five-year deal last January that paid him $1 million a year with a $150,000 signing bonus. He was making $800,000 from his previous contract. The contract stipulates that if he leaves for another assistant coaching position, he would owe Michigan $150,000. If he leaves for a head coaching job he would owe nothing.

Harbaugh and Drevno have a long coaching history beginning at the University of San Diego (2003-06). They worked 11 years together at three different spots before arriving at Michigan. Drevno was the offensive line coach under Harbaugh at the 49ers during the 2011-13 seasons before heading to USC. Drevno also worked for Harbaugh at Stanford (2007-2010).

