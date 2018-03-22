Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a 3-point shot late in the second half as Michigan wins, 99-72, over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook shot during the Wolverines' NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Texas A&M at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach Austin hatch, holds up a Michigan flag, next to Andrew Hatch in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during a timeout in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) battle for the ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, not shown, hit a three-point shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul while trying to draw a charge on this play.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) pressure Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go after a loose ball in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right),
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right), react to a big play in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get to the ball handled by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) guard Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard Ibi Watson, Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and center Jon Teske react after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he is called for a foul in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back to shake hands with head coach John Beilein, right, as Matthews and Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) come out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) and Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a three-point shot late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the last minute of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands with the Michigan players after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) exchange words after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles while Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with TBS after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media after the win. Baird hit a 3-point shot in the last minute of the game, which ignited the Michigan bench.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons walk through the halls of the Staples Center as the Wolverines arrive to take on Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to the court as Michigan arrives at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court as the Michigan players arrive at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, as Wagner stretches out before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia,
Buy Photo
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia, Calif., a Michigan alumni and Ann Arbor native, watch the Wolverines warm up before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33
Buy Photo
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33 years, and from North Tustin, Calif. showed up to the game decked out in maize and blue.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 6 COMMENTMORE

    The result was never really in doubt.

    Thanks to a suffocating defense and a barrage of 3-point shooting, Michigan advanced to the Elite 8 for the third time in six years with a 99-72 win over Texas A&M in Thursday night's Sweet 16 matchup in Los Angeles.

    The Wolverines put on a show in the first half, going 10-for-16 from beyond the arc. They finished 14-for-24 for the night.

    Zavier Simpson was a stud on both ends of the floor, leading the first half defensive charge that led Michigan to a 52-28 halftime lead. Simpson finished with 11 points and six steals.

    After struggling through the first two tournament games, Moritz Wagner found himself, going for 21 and finding the kind of swag that powered him through the team's dominant February stretch.

    The Aggies came out of halftime with a bounce in their step...on the offensive end. They just never put it together on defense.

    At one point in the second half, Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman (24 points) and Charles Matthews (18) combined for 27 points during a span in which Michigan scored 29 as a team.

    It couldn't have gone much better tonight, but it's time for the Wolverines to forget about it and shift their focus to Saturday, when they'll take on the winner of tonight's showdown between Gonzaga and Florida State.

    It's Rahkman's turn

    While the Aggies continue to play solid on the offensive end of the floor, the Wolverines continue to have an answer.

    Charles Matthews handed that torch off to Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who scored six straight points to answer Texas A&M buckets.

    With 7:11 remaining, Michigan is in control with a 79-57 lead.

    Matthews answers for Michigan

    Texas A&M continues to get good looks at the basket, hitting 3-pointers and getting some easy looks down low. They've come out and shot 67 percent in the second half. The problem? They still can't stop the Michigan offense, which is shooting 59 percent from the floor tonight.

    Charles Matthews scored nine consecutive points for the Wolverines, and he's now got 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

    With 11:48 remaining, Michigan leads 73-48.

    A&M pushes, Michigan pushes back

    The Aggies started the half with back-to-back dunks, but on both occasions, Michigan answered on the other end. After the teams traded baskets on the half's first four possessions, Isaiah Livers stole the ball and got the Wolverines back out in transition. That's when Zavier Simpson found Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman for a long ball in the corner.

    The Aggies started to press after their next bucket, but in doing so, they've picked up a couple of fouls.

    With 16:16 left to play, Michigan leads 64-39.

    A&M looks a little more crisp on offense out of the break, but they still don't have an answer for Michigan's hot-shooting. Trading baskets is not going to get it done.

    Hot-shooting, defense lead Michigan to big 1st half lead

    John Beilein couldn't have drawn up the first half any better.

    Michigan shot the lights out and dominated on the defensive end, at one point stretching their lead to 29, and they head into halftime of their Sweet 16 matchup with Texas A&M leading 52-28.

    The Wolverines are 10-for-16 from beyond the arc. They've got 15 points off of 10 Aggies turnovers and that's helped them to shoot 57 percent from the field.

    Mo Wagner has 14 points, Duncan Robinson 10 and Zavier Simpson five points and four steals to lead the defensive attack.

    A&M made the mistake of starting the game by shooting 3-pointers, which led them to start 3-for-11 from the floor. Now they've got to play catch-up.

    Wolverines can't be stopped

    Zavier Simpson hit from deep, grabbed his fourth steal of the night on the other end and then raced down the floor to finish at the rim. For good measure, Mo Wagner and Charles Matthews hit 3-pointers of their own and Michigan is absolutely crushing Texas A&M in the early going, 33-12, with 8:08 remaining in the first half.

    Something that's been said all week about the Aggies is that if you get them down, they're going to have trouble coming back, as their 3-point shooting is not something that strikes fear in opponents.

    Michigan cruising through first half

    Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman hit from deep, and despite big dunk and a big block from the Aggies during the last few minutes, Michigan is still fully in control early on.

    At the 12:07 mark of the first half, the Wolverines lead 19-6.

    Ibi Watson added a 3-ball of his own, and Michigan is currently on a 7-0 run.

    Texas A&M has showed the flashes of athleticism that had so many impressed coming into this game, but there hasn't been much substance between the few splashy plays. A&M is 3-for-11 from the field and playing fast, which plays right into Michigan's hands.

    Wagner, Wolverines off to a hot start

    Mo Wagner and the Michigan defense are cooking early on as they've gotten out to a 9-4 lead with 15:51 to play in the first half.

    The German import has six early points and the defense has forced three turnovers.

    The Wolverines got out on the break for the game's first basket when Zavier Simpson came up with the steal and found Mo Wagner, who got the ball to Muhammad Ali Abdur-Rahkman, who got it back to the big man for an easy lay-in. After an 0-for-3 start from the floor from by the Aggies, Jordan Poole spotted Michigan an early five-point lead with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. A&M finally got on the board on the next trip down the floor, but the Wolverines got another steal and another Wagner basket. He showed off his skillset on the next trip down the floor, going behind the back with the dribble and putting the ball in with a short left-handed hook.

    Michigan, Texas A&M set for Sweet 16 battle

    They have to play better, don't they?

    Despite sluggish performances to start their first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan is back in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.

    It took late-game heroics from Jordan Poole to set up this showdown with Texas A&M, but the Wolverines can't count on such things happening this time around. They'll need to step up their game against the Aggies.

    All eyes are on Moritz Wagner, who just hasn't been himself in the first two games of the tournament. He's been passive at times, settling for jumpers, lacking the kind of aggressiveness that saw him getting by defenders off the dribble on his way to easy buckets for most of February.

    Texas A&M brings size into the matchup, so while Wagner's play in the post will have to keep the Aggies honest, the Wolverines are also going to have to start knocking down shots from the outside. They shot just 31 percent and 27 percent against Montana and Houston, numbers that are going to have to change tonight for Michigan to have a chance.

    Tip-off is at 7:37 on TBS. Stay here for in-game updates as the Wolverines try to reach the Elite 8 for the first time since 2014.

    WEST REGION

    Michigan vs. Texas A&M

    Tip-off: 7:37 Thursday, Staples Center, Los Angeles

    TV/radio: TBS/950

    Records: No. 3 seed Michigan 30-7; No. 7 seed Texas A&M is 22-12

    Up next: Winner advances to Elite Eight on Saturday vs. the Gonzaga-Florida State winner.

    MORE COVERAGE

    Niyo: UM's Beilein works to curb foul side to Wagner's game

    Michigan preps for rebounding scrap with Texas A&M

    Wojo: UM trying to join the basketball bluebloods

    Michigan’s reserves fuel drive to Sweet 16

    Michigan vs. Texas A&M: Who has the edge

    College Basketball Show: Michigan, Texas A&M on collision course

    LINKEDIN 6 COMMENTMORE