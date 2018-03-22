Former Michigan All-American defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been cleared medically to continue playing football, according to a sourced report Thursday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Former Michigan All-American defensive tackle Maurice Hurst has been cleared medically to continue playing football, a Michigan official confirmed to The Detroit News.

Hurst could not participate in NFL combine drills last month because of an irregular electrocardiogram (EKG) discovered during a routine medical exam while in Indianapolis for the combine.

Hurst's clearance was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. According to Schefter, Hurst, a potential first-round selection, met with cardiologists at Michigan and Harvard and he has been cleared.

Michigan’s pro day is Friday, and Hurst is expected to go through a full workout.

“2 Days until I get to Kill Pro Day!,” Hurst posted Wednesday on Instagram.

“It was an irregular EKG. Same thing (happened) at Michigan,” Hurst told the NFL Network at the time. “Went through a lot of tests and got that all figured out and was cleared, so hopefully just do the same thing once I get back to school and come back for re-checks.”

At a recent autograph signing in Livonia, Hurst was upbeat but said he could not discuss his situation until pro day.

