Sweet 16: Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a 3-point shot late in the second half as Michigan wins, 99-72, over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook shot during the Wolverines' NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Texas A&M at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach Austin hatch, holds up a Michigan flag, next to Andrew Hatch in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during a timeout in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) battle for the ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, not shown, hit a three-point shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul while trying to draw a charge on this play.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) pressure Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go after a loose ball in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right),
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right), react to a big play in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get to the ball handled by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) guard Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard Ibi Watson, Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and center Jon Teske react after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he is called for a foul in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back to shake hands with head coach John Beilein, right, as Matthews and Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) come out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) and Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a three-point shot late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the last minute of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands with the Michigan players after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) exchange words after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles while Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with TBS after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media after the win. Baird hit a 3-point shot in the last minute of the game, which ignited the Michigan bench.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons walk through the halls of the Staples Center as the Wolverines arrive to take on Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to the court as Michigan arrives at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court as the Michigan players arrive at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, as Wagner stretches out before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia,
Buy Photo
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia, Calif., a Michigan alumni and Ann Arbor native, watch the Wolverines warm up before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33
Buy Photo
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33 years, and from North Tustin, Calif. showed up to the game decked out in maize and blue.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — It was NFL Pro Day at Michigan on Friday, and while the former Wolverines have been busy preparing themselves for workouts and scrutiny, they also have been watching the Michigan basketball team’s NCAA Tournament run.

    Quarterback John O’Korn, who transferred to Michigan from Houston, was particularly grateful for Jordan Poole’s game-winning shot with no time left against Houston on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16.

    “That made my day,” O’Korn said Friday after Pro Day. “I would never have lived that down if Jordan didn’t hit that shot. I sent him a message to let him know I was very thankful he made that shot. They’re looking great. I was really happy watching the game last night. Probably could have got a little more sleep before pro day, but I was glad the game came on a little earlier.

    “Coach (John) Beilein’s the best. Really rooting for all those guys, Muhammad (-Ali Abdur-Rahkman) and Moe (Wagner) and the whole squad. Really proud and happy for them.”

    Michigan's basketball team walloped Texas A&M on Thursday night and has advanced to the Elite 8 to face Florida State on Saturday.

    Linebacker Mike McCray said he has a personal interest because his godbrother Jaaron Simmons is on the team.

    “I’ve got to watch him,” McCray said, smiling. “It’s crazy. That Houston game, it was like 1 o’clock (in the morning) here almost, my fiancee was asleep and my dog was sleeping next to me and I’m wide awake watching the game. I seen the first (Houston) free throw miss, I’m like, ‘All right we’ve got a chance.’ The second free throw (misses) I’m like, ‘He about to make the shot.’

    “I tweeted ‘be great’ in all caps and (Poole) ended up hitting the shot and I jumped up screaming and my dog jumped up barking and my fiancé woke up, she was scared. She thought something happened. It was crazy. They were on fire last game and wasn’t missing. I called that, too, by the way. I said it the day before they would come out hot.”

    The Michigan football team lost to Florida State, 33-32, in the Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2016, which McCray hasn’t forgotten.

    He had no doubt Michigan will beat the Seminoles and advance to the Final Four.

    “For sure,” McCray said. “They’ve got to get revenge for them beating us.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

    Michigan, Florida State prepare for Elite Eight matchup
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Michigan head coach John Beilein answers a question
    Michigan head coach John Beilein answers a question during media availability in preview of the NCAA Elite Eight game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 23, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, second from
    Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, second from left, reacts as forward Moritz Wagner, far left, seems a little surprised by a question from Sports Illustrated Kids reporter Max Bonnstetter, not shown, about Wagner's friends and 'girlfriend' back in Germany.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, right, reacts
    Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, right, reacts as forward Moritz Wagner, far left, seems a little surprised by a question from Sports Illustrated Kids reporter Max Bonnstetter, not shown, about Wagner's friends and 'girlfriend' back in Germany.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach John Beilein listens to a question
    Michigan head coach John Beilein listens to a question during media availability.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) answers a question
    Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) answers a question during open locker room media availability.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) does a television
    Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) does a television interview.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) talks about buying
    Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) talks about buying into the defense side of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach John Beilein does a media scrum
    Michigan head coach John Beilein does a media scrum during media availability.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, and
    Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, and forward Isaiah Livers have some fun during Michigan's media availability.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach John Beilein answers a question
    Michigan head coach John Beilein answers a question during media availability.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan forward Moritz Wagner talks about what he
    Michigan forward Moritz Wagner talks about what he tells players he knows back home who are considering going to college in the U.S.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Florida State guard PJ Savoy and Christ Koumadje, a
    Florida State guard PJ Savoy and Christ Koumadje, a 7 ft. 4 in. center, during media availability.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Florida State guard CJ Walker during media availability
    Florida State guard CJ Walker during media availability in preview of the NCAA Elite Eight game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE