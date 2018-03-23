CLOSE

Detroit News writers James Hawkins and John Niyo recap Michigan's convincing 99-72 win over Texas A&M on Thursday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE

Los Angeles — Michigan sophomore guard Zavier Simpson heard the chatter and quickly silenced it.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M freshman guard T.J. Starks told reporters he thought he was “unstoppable” and “unguardable” heading into Thursday’s Sweet 16 showdown at Staples Center.

“I mean he’s supposed to say that. He’s a basketball player,” Simpson said. “Should he say another person can guard him? He’s supposed to be confident like that.”

Starks might not be any more after he learned the hard way about Simpson’s defensive prowess and was rendered a nonfactor in Michigan’s 99-72 shellacking of Texas A&M.

Simpson recorded five steals in the first half — Starks, coincidentally, had five first-half turnovers — and finished with a career-high six swipes to spearhead another stalwart effort. His previous high was four against UCLA on Dec. 9.

Overall, the Wolverines forced 14 turnovers, 12 coming on steals, that led to 20 points.

Starks finished with five points on 2-for-11 shooting, five turnovers and one assist in 25 minutes. He was held scoreless and played only eight minutes in the second half.

“We kind of live and die with how he’s playing,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said of Starks. “As a freshman, they did a really good job of taking him away off the ball screen and making him make tough plays, and that put us in a tough position again being down so many going into the second half.”

It was just the latest stifling effort for Simpson in the postseason. Following his string of shutdown outings in the Big Ten tournament, Simpson negated Montana guard Ahmaad Rorie to five points on 2-for-8 shooting in the second half after sitting most of the first half due to foul trouble.

Then against Houston, Simpson drew the main assignment against star guard Rob Gray, who was coming off a career performance. Simpson pestered Gray with his physicality and made him work for his game-high 23 points, a mark he needed 22 shot attempts to reach.

Simpson continued his defensive swarm tour and turned it up another notch against Starks, who entered the game dripping in confidence and averaging 19.7 points and 5.7 assists in three postseason contests.

“He took a personal challenge there that they had a really talented freshman on that team that is going to run the team,” Michigan coach John Beilein said.

“We take a lot of pride in our individual defense, not just our team defense. He takes it especially (personal), so he was really excited to have this opportunity to play against a guard who had played well all year long for Texas A&M.”

More: Niyo: UM has a fresh clock in NCAA title bid

More: 'Buzz saw' Michigan cuts through Texas A&M

DOWNTOWN BARRAGE

The Wolverines were sizzling from 3-point range from the start and opened 7-for-10 over the first 12 minutes, with each make coming from a different player.

By the time the game ended, Michigan finished 14-for-24 on 3-pointers with a program-record eight Wolverines knocking down a deep ball in a NCAA Tournament game.

Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the long-range attack with four 3-pointers, while junior center Moritz Wagner connected on all three of his attempts and fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson buried a pair.

Redshirt sophomore wing Charles Matthews, freshman guard Jordan Poole, sophomore guard Ibi Watson, walk-on freshman forward C.J. Baird and Simpson each made one.

The 14 made 3-pointers tied for the second most by Michigan in the NCAA Tournament and topped the team’s total over its first two tournament games (five vs. Montana, eight vs. Houston).

“We didn’t shoot too well in Wichita, but we knew that we were confident coming into the game that we could get our shots off,” Abdur-Rahkman said. “We just picked and chose our shots, and we took them.”

Sweet 16: Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a 3-point shot late in the second half as Michigan wins, 99-72, over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook shot during the Wolverines' NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Texas A&M at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach Austin hatch, holds up a Michigan flag, next to Andrew Hatch in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during a timeout in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) battle for the ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, not shown, hit a three-point shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul while trying to draw a charge on this play.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) pressure Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go after a loose ball in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right),
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right), react to a big play in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get to the ball handled by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) guard Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard Ibi Watson, Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and center Jon Teske react after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he is called for a foul in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back to shake hands with head coach John Beilein, right, as Matthews and Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) come out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) and Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a three-point shot late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the last minute of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands with the Michigan players after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) exchange words after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles while Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with TBS after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media after the win. Baird hit a 3-point shot in the last minute of the game, which ignited the Michigan bench.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons walk through the halls of the Staples Center as the Wolverines arrive to take on Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to the court as Michigan arrives at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court as the Michigan players arrive at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, as Wagner stretches out before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia,
Buy Photo
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia, Calif., a Michigan alumni and Ann Arbor native, watch the Wolverines warm up before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33
Buy Photo
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33 years, and from North Tustin, Calif. showed up to the game decked out in maize and blue.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    SLAM DUNKS

    Michigan finished with 21 assists, which marked the fifth time this season the Wolverines recorded at least 20 in a game and first time since Dec. 21.

    … Michigan’s 99 points is the sixth-highest total in the program’s NCAA Tournament history and the most since scoring 102 against East Tennessee State on March 22, 1992.

    … Michigan’s 61.9 percent shooting is its second-best in program history in the tournament. The top mark is 64.7 percent set against Florida on March 19, 1988.

    WEST REGION

    Michigan vs. Florida State

    Tip-off: 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Staples Center, Los Angeles

    TV/radio: TBS/950

    Records: No. 3 seed Michigan 31-7; No. 9 seed Florida State 23-11

    Up next: Winner advances to the Final Four to face the Loyola Chicago-Kansas State winner.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDIN 3 COMMENTMORE