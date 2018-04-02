Gabe Newburg (Photo: 247Sports)

Gabe Newburg, a 6-5, 230-pound defensive end from Northmont High in Clayton, Ohio, has committed to Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class.

Newburg is ranked a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He is rated the No. 53 defensive end in the nation for 2019 and the No. 36 prospect in the state of Ohio.

“First I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level, my family and coaches for putting me in this position, and all of the other coaches who gave me a chance to play at their school. With that being said I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Michigan. Go Blue!” Newburg wrote on Twitter.

Newburg also has offers from Michigan State, Iowa and Cincinnati, among other schools.

Newburg is the seventh commitment in Michigan’s 2019 class.