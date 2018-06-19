David Ojabo is a defensive end from Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy. (Photo: Twitter)

Michigan hosted a Big Man Camp and All-Prospect camp Monday, and many new offers were extended as well as notable new recruits who put themselves on the radar.

In the 2019 class, the Wolverines offered Belleville defensive end Tyrece Woods (6-2, 245 pounds) who showed his quickness off the ball and pass-rush skills in one-on-ones.

"I was around Coach (Greg) Mattison and Coach (Don) Brown the whole day," he said. "After one-on-ones, Coach (Jim) Harbaugh approached me and told me I was the top 2019 defensive lineman today. After camp was over my dad and I sat in Coach Harbaugh's office, and he told me they loved me as a staff and I had the offer."

One of the MVPs of the Big Man Camp was Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy defensive end David Ojabo, who is a top target for the Wolverines. Michigan is a top contender for Ojabo, along with Notre Dame and Texas A&M, but after the camp and visit, several new predictions for the Wolverines have appeared on his 247Sports Crystal Ball.

Michigan also got started with several recruits in the 2020 class. They offered Belleville cornerback Andre Seldon, Gibraltar Carlson wide receiver Ian Stewart, and Bay City Central wide receiver Devell Washington. From out of state, Michigan offered Dublin (Ohio) Dublin-Coffman running back/slot Michael Drennen II.

Seldon ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and was, as usual, tough for receivers to separate from in drills.

"Coach Brown, Coach Harbaugh, and Coach (James) Ross talked to me during the camp," Seldon said. "Coach Harbaugh offered me, and said I’m a main target in our class and that I can commit whenever I want; I almost did (laughs)."

Michigan also offered three prospects in the class of 2021, Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, Harper Woods offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon, and Avon (Conn.) Old Farms defensive end James Wilborn Jr., a Flint native who moved out East. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Wilborn played defensive line at the camp but has also played tight end and linebacker.

“Coach Harbaugh offered me himself after I got done thanking him again for giving me the opportunity to come out and show what I can do,” Wilborn Jr. told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich. “He said, ‘No problem you worked hard today and I want to say congratulations, you’ve received an offer from the University of Michigan.’ I asked if he was serious and then he told my dad, ‘We’re giving your son an offer from the University of Michigan.’ I couldn’t do anything, but cry. It was a dream come true.”

Then there is quarterback Dante Moore, who will be an eighth-grader in the fall. Moore was offered by the Wolverines at the camp. He plays for the Detroit Spartans, one of the state’s more prominent youth programs, the same program which produced Seldon and other top recruits like Sam Johnson, Rashawn Williams, Damon Payne and many more.

Two additional top performers at the camp were Walled Lake Western rising senior linebacker Kobe Myers and Toledo (Ohio) Whitmer rising junior quarterback Riley Keller, who earned positional MVPs.

Other notable campers and visitors included Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales VIPER Joey Velazquez and defensive tackle Rodas Johnson, and West Bloomfield sophomores Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler, all of whom hold Michigan offers.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.