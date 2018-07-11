Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is on the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy, which goes to the college football coach of the year.
The preseason watch list, which was released Wednesday, includes 20 coaches representing all Power 5 conferences, the Mountain West and Notre Dame.
Harbaugh was one of four Big Ten coaches to be named, along with Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Penn State's James Franklin and Ohio State's Urban Meyer. Chryst was a finalist for the award last year.
Those nominated were considered based on each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the upcoming season and Academic Progress Rate.
Additional watch lists — adding to or narrowing the field — will be released throughout the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
The winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.
DODD TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
James Franklin, Penn State
Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Bryan Harsin, Boise State
Clay Helton, USC
Tom Herman, Texas
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Urban Meyer, Ohio State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Gary Patterson, TCU
Chris Petersen, Washington
Mark Richt, Miami
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Nick Saban, Alabama
David Shaw, Standford
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
