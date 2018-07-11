Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is on the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy, which goes to the college football coach of the year.

The preseason watch list, which was released Wednesday, includes 20 coaches representing all Power 5 conferences, the Mountain West and Notre Dame.

Harbaugh was one of four Big Ten coaches to be named, along with Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Penn State's James Franklin and Ohio State's Urban Meyer. Chryst was a finalist for the award last year.

Those nominated were considered based on each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the upcoming season and Academic Progress Rate.

Additional watch lists — adding to or narrowing the field — will be released throughout the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The winner of the 2018 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.

DODD TROPHY PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

James Franklin, Penn State

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Bryan Harsin, Boise State

Clay Helton, USC

Tom Herman, Texas

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Urban Meyer, Ohio State

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Gary Patterson, TCU

Chris Petersen, Washington

Mark Richt, Miami

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Nick Saban, Alabama

David Shaw, Standford

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Dabo Swinney, Clemson