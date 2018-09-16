Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – Just three weeks into the season, the Buckeyes might have proven themselves to the be the conference’s lone legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff. A victory over TCU was further evidence as the Buckeyes exploded for three touchdowns in a four-minute span in the third quarter. A tune-up with Tulane is next before a trip to Penn State, a game that could go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East. Last week: 2.
2. Penn State (3-0) – The first-week scare against Appalachian State is well in the rearview mirror after the Nittany Lions crushed Kent State behind five touchdowns from quarterback Trace McSorley, including three rushing. It’s time for conference play next as the Nittany Lions take on Illinois before the showdown at home with Ohio State. Last week: 3.
3. Iowa (3-0) – The Hawkeyes are unbeaten heading into conference play for the second straight season and are playing some impressive defense in the process. They allowed only 6 rushing yards against Northern Iowa while quarterback Nate Stanley threw for better than 300 yards. Next week comes the first big test as Wisconsin comes to Kinnick Stadium. Last week: 4.
4. Wisconsin (2-1) – After going unbeaten in the regular season last year, the expectation for the Badgers was to do the same. Instead, their 41-game non-conference winning streak at home – the longest active streak in the nation – came to an end with a loss to BYU. They’ll need to rebound quickly with a trip next week to Iowa, a game that is now vital in the Big Ten West. Last week: 1.
5. Michigan (2-1) – The Wolverines continued to do what they must, which is clean up on lesser competition and build some cohesion on the offensive side of the ball. However, trying to gauge exactly where the Wolverines stand is tough after starting slowly against SMU and committing 13 penalties. Nebraska comes to town next to open Big Ten play. Last week: 5.
6. Michigan State (1-1) – It was an off-week for the Spartans, which at least offered them the chance to avoid some of the losses the rest of the conference took. Getting past last week’s loss at Arizona State and mending a few injuries will be vital as the Spartans open Big Ten play this week at Indiana. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (3-0) – The Hoosiers rolled over Ball State to enter Big Ten play unbeaten, only the second time they’ve been 3-0 in the last decade. Stevie Scott was effective again, running for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana begins the difficult task of competing in the East. Last week: 8.
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The Golden Gophers are in a familiar spot – unbeaten in non-conference play as they get set to jump into the Big Ten. Building off that momentum, unlike last season, will be the key, something that will be difficult to do considering the Gophers’ youth. They start with a trip to Maryland then crank it up with Iowa and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 9.
9. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0) – Well, somebody had to be ranked here and we’re going with the Wildcats, considering they at least showed they could move the ball and put points on the board. However, turnovers were critical in a home loss to Akron and now the Wildcats get a week off to try and fix what ails them. It won’t be easy when they come back, however, as they get Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 11.
10. Maryland (2-1) – Things were rolling for the Terrapins after two weeks, but that momentum came to an abrupt end with an ugly home loss to previously winless Temple. The Terps couldn’t move the ball through the air as they threw a pair of interceptions and two QBs combined to go 8-for-21 for 63 yards. The Terps host Minnesota this week before heading to Michigan. Last week: 7.
11. Purdue (0-3, 0-1) – The shine of the impressive debut of coach Jeff Brohm last season has dulled dramatically. A last-second loss at home to Missouri was the latest setback as the Boilermakers defense struggled. They rallied from 17 points down in the second half but couldn’t get a big stop. The Boilermakers now get set to host a surprising Boston College team before finally hitting the road against Nebraska. Last week: 12.
12. Nebraska (0-2) – The Scott Frost era couldn’t have started much worse. After the opener was cancelled because of weather, the Cornhuskers have lost two straight at home, the latest to Troy. They’re 0-2 for the first time since 1957 and with the status of QB Adrian Martinez up in the air, next week’s trip to Michigan will be difficult for the Huskers. Last week: 10.
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini played before a sparse crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago and were unable to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Coach Lovie Smith insisted his team showed signs of progress, but headed into next week’s home game with Penn State, there’s not a lot of optimism that things will be turned around anytime soon in Champaign. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-2) – The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 107-17 in the last two weeks, the latest blowout coming at the hands of Kansas. Rutgers was completely overmatched by a team that won back-to-back games against FBS opponents for the first time since 2009, allowing 400 yards rushing and having two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Last week: 14.
    Ann Arbor — People are always talking about a team’s offensive identity. What is it? When will you find it? Can you maintain it?

    Michigan’s identity, through three games, can be summed up in three words — quarterback Shea Patterson.

    Patterson is the heartbeat of the offense and has established himself as a calm and collected leader who probably needs to be unfettered a bit more to showcase the extent of his skills. He has completed 70.8 percent of passes for the Wolverines, ranking him 17th nationally of 119 quarterbacks. He is ranked 21st in pass efficiency.

    Perhaps most intriguing is how he moves the ball around. Donovan Peoples-Jones has four of Patterson’s six touchdown throws, including three in the 40-25 victory over SMU last Saturday.

    Patterson, who transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss last December, was 14-of-18 for 237 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against SMU. He and Peoples-Jones connected on passes that went for 35-, 7- and 41-yard touchdowns.

    He is 46-of-65 for 589 yards has six touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. Seven players caught passes from Patterson in the win over SMU.

    “He’s seeing the field really good,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s making really good decisions. Receivers are helping out a lot. Zach Gentry kinda broke things open for us getting in the seam route and Donovan had another monster game. Everybody was running good routes for him and catching the ball.

    “He’s getting out of trouble and creating plays when sometimes there isn’t one to be there. He’s playing the position really well. And making the throws when they present themselves. He’s hitting the short ones, he’s hitting the intermediate ones, he’s hitting the deep ones. Good quarterback play.”

    Zach Gentry, a tight end, led the team with 95 yards receiving on four catches.

    “It feels good to spread the ball around and make plays in the passing game and have some statistics there,” Gentry said. “It feels good to get that going. It’s improved every week since camp started.”

    He credited Patterson and the play-calling.

    “They’re seeing stuff up there in the box,” Gentry said. “Shea’s the guy out there doing it. He’s taking control of the offense and spreading the ball around, which is great. He’s able to scramble, which is even better.”

    Patterson went through spring practice and quickly acclimated to this offense. He credited the players around him for his efficiency.

    “Trusting and believing in this offense and knowing the progression every play,” Patterson said, explaining why he has been so efficient. “And an O-line that’s really coming together and giving me time back there, so there’s no reason why I can’t complete every pass.”

    It hasn’t been a dynamic offense as the Wolverines prepare for the opening of the Big Ten season on Saturday against Nebraska at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is 84th nationally in offense, averaging 397.3 yards a game and are 46th in scoring, averaging 37 points. Of course, it should be noted that after opening the season at Notre Dame, the Wolverines have faced two opponents, Western Michigan and SMU which were large underdogs.

    Patterson, however, has been steady and commanding. Last season, Michigan played three quarterbacks who had a combined completion percentage of 53.4 percent and nine passing touchdowns, including three to receivers. Patterson already has six touchdown passes, three in each of the last two games.

    He also has two interceptions. Michigan was in the red zone at the SMU 12-yard line, and Patterson went to tight end Sean McKeon. He said he had Gentry open and should have made that decision.

    But Patterson’s decision-making was sound with Peoples-Jones, who finished with 90 yards on four catches. He has had to take on a bigger role after receiver Tarik Black suffered a broken foot a week before the start of the season.

    Peoples-Jones is seventh nationally in receiving touchdowns with four.

    “He’s a freak athlete,” Patterson said of the sophomore receiver. “I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. Very smart, very fast, very football savvy as well. I know if I throw it up I’ve just got to put it in the vicinity. There’s a lot of trust in him.”

    Michigan had three touchdowns all last season by the receivers. Peoples-Jones shrugged off the fact he had three against SMU. It was the most touchdowns scored by a Michigan receiver since Jehu Chesson had four against Indiana in 2015.

    “I just got a lot of teammates that make my job easy,” Peoples-Jones said. “The O-line did a great job. Shea is out there delivering beautiful balls. Very easy to catch the ball and run.”

    Patterson said they’ve worked on the back-shoulder throws with Peoples-Jones that have resulted in touchdowns the last two games.

    “That’s something we work on pretty often,” he said. “The whole fall camp after our practices we’d get about 10-15 back shoulder and just regular fade routes to get our chemistry and timing down.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis
     

