Ann Arbor — It is unclear whether running backs Karan Higdon and Chris Evans will be available for Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Nebraska, but fullback Ben Mason said Tuesday that both have practiced this week.

Higdon, the team’s leading rusher, did not play last Saturday against SMU, and Evans, who started, is working through “something new,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference.

Harbaugh said Monday both are “day-to-day” and did not specify their injuries.

Michigan faces Nebraska Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Higdon leads the team in rushing with 228 yards on 34 carries and has scored two touchdowns. Evans is second-leading rusher with 172 yards on 30 carries. He has two touchdowns. Tru Wilson has been the third back in and has 107 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown.

Mason, speaking to reporters after practice Tuesday, was asked about Higdon and Evans and their participation level at practice. He said both had practiced.

“I think they’re good,” Mason said.

Bush enjoying praise

After Michigan’s win over SMU, Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes praised Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. Bush the team’s leading tackler last season, is leading the team through three games with 22 tackles.’

“Let me just say this, I think No. 10 (Bush) is as good a linebacker as I have ever seen play,” Dykes told reporters. “That kid is a really, really special football player. He can really run, he plays physical. He is an exceptional player, so my hat’s off to him.”

Several of the Michigan players said Harbaugh told the team about Dykes’ comments.

“It means a lot,” Bush said this week. “A lot of respect given from a head coach. Head coaches don’t usually do that. I’m very proud of that, and I’m going to take that to the heart and keep getting better each week.”

