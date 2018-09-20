CLOSE John Niyo, Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau preview the Michigan State vs. Indiana and Michigan vs. Nebraska games. The Detroit News

Quarterback Brian Lewerke and the Spartans will open the Big Ten season at Indiana on Saturday night. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Michigan State and Michigan open their Big Ten football seasons on Saturday.

In this week's edition of The Detroit News College Football Show, columnist John Niyo, beat reporters Angelique S. Chengelis and Matt Charboneau, and former Wolverines running back Chris Howard preview the MSU-Indiana and UM-Nebraska games.

Here are some of the highlights of the show:

► 1:20: Ex-Wolverine Jon Jansen on Angelique's podcast

► 2:30: Spartans receiver Felton Davis

► 4:00: MSU beat reporter Matt Charboneau

► 7:50: MSU-Indiana predictions

► 9:30: UM offensive linemen Michael Onwenu and Cesar Ruiz

► 10:00: Ex-Wolverine Chris Howard

► 16:45: UM-Nebraska predictions